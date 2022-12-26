Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Reveals In Twitter Video That Her Children Woke Her Up Very Early On Christmas Morning
The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor. As they do annually, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William spent Christmas 2022...
Princess of Wales tells young fan that her children got 'lots of lovely things' for Christmas
The young fan, named India, was filmed giving the Princess a bouquet of flowers as the Royal Family joined King Charles yesterday on his walkabout outside Sandringham church.
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
Why some cats just go where they want
From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want. Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs". Is it possible to...
8K patients receive message that they are dying of cancer instead of holiday greeting
Last Christmas? Oops — we meant merry Christmas! A UK doctor’s office texted thousands of patients startling news that they were dying of “aggressive lung cancer” — when they’d just meant to wish them “a very merry Christmas.” Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster sent the automated text on Friday, two days before Christmas, warning of “diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases,” the BBC said. It asked patients to fill out a form that allows people with terminal illnesses to claim benefits, leaving many who got it bursting into tears. But within the hour, the surgery sent a follow-up offering “sincere apologies for the...
King Charles Will "Always Keep the Door Open" for Prince Harry, in Spite of the Sussexes' Netflix Drama
In spite of all the unending ~drama~ surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell-filled Netflix docuseries (not to mention Harry's upcoming, wildly-anticipated memoir, Spare), there's always going to be a chance for royal reconciliation. Or, at least for Harry, anyway. According to royal expert/reporter Rebecca English, we should all pretty...
'My work as a hedgehog rescuer was meant to be'
A woman who has dedicated 21 years to saving hedgehogs said her work would continue next year despite an accident forcing her to stop. Joan Lockley, 79, has rehabilitated thousands of hedgehogs in her home and garden in Cheslyn Hay, Staffordshire. But in September, she slipped while out, breaking her...
Christie cancer patient says 'her miracle baby is a blessing'
A woman who gave birth after pioneering cancer treatment said her "miracle" baby was a "blessing every day". Sammy Gray, whose CAR-T cell therapy trained her body to fight back against cancer, feared chemotherapy had left her infertile. But the 26-year-old from Blackpool became one of the UK's first to...
John Bird: Actor and comedian dies aged 86
Actor and comedian John Bird has died aged 86, his representatives have confirmed. Bird was part of the TV satire boom of the 1960s, and well known for his many appearances opposite John Fortune. The pair memorably appeared alongside Rory Bremner in the Channel 4 TV series Bremner, Bird and...
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis. Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity. Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is...
Age-old advice for living a fuller life at 95
At 95, I live on my own without any organised caring for support, and I disagree somewhat with your article (‘I don’t fall, I slide’: older people rebel to keep sense of control, research finds, 21 December). I wear a call button, but this prevents me being anxious when I am in the garden. I love my garden and work out there, but my call button is to my family to let them know I need help.
Books of 2023: Prince Harry's Spare kicks off publishing bonanza
Welcome book lovers! It's that time of year to cosy up and feast your eyes on the luscious literary offerings for the year ahead. We've rounded up a select few of 2023's major titles (apologies to those who missed the cut but this article may otherwise have ended up longer than War and Peace).
Madame Tussauds: The forgotten killers who were forged in wax
True-crime stories have seemingly never been more popular, but our fascination with the macabre is as old as storytelling itself. Madame Tussaud, who understood the appeal of villainy better than most, famously immortalised the murderous in wax at her Chamber of Horrors, which was recently restored to the London attraction she founded after a six-year absence.
Rita Rusk: Scotland's first lady of hairdressing dies aged 75
Tributes have been paid to Rita Rusk, once dubbed Scotland's first lady of hairdressing, after her death at the age of 75. The acclaimed stylist, from Castlemilk, Glasgow, won multiple awards during her career. Ms Rusk was notably named best hairdresser in the world four times by French magazine, Metamorphose.
My 104-year-old Nan’s secret to a long life
“Just because no one has lived forever before, doesn’t mean Nan won’t be the first.” That’s a joke my cousin made about my then 94-year-old grandmother. A decade later it feels more like a prophecy. Nan is 104. She’s lived on her own for more than...
Deaths of two children with Strep A 'not unusual'
The deaths of two children in Scotland with the Strep A infection is not unusual at this time of year, according to Scotland's chief medical officer. Professor Jason Leitch said Scotland was experiencing the highest number of Strep A infections since 2017. But he said it was a very mild...
Deborah Steel: Sister of missing landlady vows to find truth
A sister of a pub landlady who went missing 25 years ago has vowed to carry on the family's search for answers. Police believe Deborah Steel, 37, was murdered after a shift at the Royal Standard in Ely, Cambridgeshire, in 1997, but no-one has ever been charged. Gini Secker, who...
