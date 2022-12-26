Read full article on original website
North Korea’s Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presented new plans to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of the nation’s political officials. Kim’s comments reported by state media Wednesday indicate he’ll continue provocative weapons tests after a record run of missile launches this year. Some observers say the new goals that were not disclosed publicly could be related to Kim’s push to expand his nuclear arsenal and acquire high-tech weapons systems such as multi-warhead missiles, a spy satellite and advanced drones. They say Kim would eventually aim to use his boosted nuclear power to force its rivals to accept the North as a nuclear state, a status he thinks is essential in getting sanctions lifted.
Ukrainian tycoon arrested in French ski resort in bank probe
PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker suspected of embezzling more than $100 million has been arrested at a luxury ski resort in the French Alps. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations says French police arrested Kostiantyn Zhevago in a hotel in Courchevel on Tuesday based on an international warrant. Zhevago was the principal beneficiary of Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance & Credit Bank and the former chief executive of mining company Ferrexpo. He served in the Ukrainian parliament from 1998 to 2019. The Chambery prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest, and said he would appear in court Wednesday or Thursday for the first stage in the extradition request process.
Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travelers
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is scrapping some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travelers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues. The move comes as Hong Kong is preparing to reopen its borders with mainland China next month. China had imposed harsh restrictions and snap lockdowns to stamp out the virus. But in recent weeks it has relaxed measures in a sudden U-turn from its stringent “zero-COVID” policy that aimed to stamp out the virus. Hong Kong’s leader announced Wednesday that close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 will also no longer need to isolate. The relaxed measures will take effect from Thursday. Masks, however, will still need to be worn in public unless residents are exercising.
Iran replaces central bank governor amid currency crash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has appointed a new head of its central bank after the country’s currency crashed to its lowest level ever against the dollar amid mass protests and ongoing Western sanctions. The rial was trading at around 430,000 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 370,000 earlier this month. Already battered by years of Western sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program, the rial was trading at 315,000 when anti-government protests erupted in mid-September. The protests were ignited by the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for an end to more than four decades of clerical rule.
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A familiar mix of disappointment, patience and determination spread among migrants on Mexico’s northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits would remain for now. Cautious optimism for an immediate opening had prevailed after a judge ordered in November that a public health rule known as Title 42 authority end Dec. 21. But the U.S. Supreme Court dashed those hopes with a 5-4 decision Tuesday to hear arguments over the policy in February and to keep it in place until they rule.
Irish tourist dies in fall from moving train in Thailand
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say an Irish tourist has died after falling out of a moving train. The man was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward, whose Irish passport said he was born in New Zealand. Police say Ward traveled on Tuesday by rail with a tour group from the Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town, where the bridge over the River Kwai is located. After a brief stop, the group proceeded to a waterfall where police quoted witnesses as saying that when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, Ward opened a door in the carriage and fell 7-8 yards down a slope. Police say they do not suspect foul play.
Cyprus seeks stronger ties with India on defense, migration
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is seeking to strengthen ties with India through agreements aimed at tighter military cooperation, expanding the use of solar energy and stemming illegal migration. Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said after a meeting with his visiting Indian counterpart Thursday that an initial agreement would act as a springboard for talks on ways to strengthen cooperation on military and defense matters. A preliminary migration deal aims at finalizing a formal agreement that would ease the repatriation of Indians whose asylum applications have been rejected and facilitate travel for academics and other business professionals. A third deal involves Cyprus joining the International Solar Alliance, an organization that aims for wider use of solar energy technology.
Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen the commissioning of new warships and vowed to further strengthen his country’s navy. The ships commissioned on Thursday included a corvette, a minesweeper and a nuclear submarine. The Generalissimus Suvorov submarine is armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles and is the latest addition to Russia’s nuclear arsenal. Another submarine of the same type, Alexander III, was launched during Thursday’s ceremony. Putin said the Russian government plans to speed up and increase the building of navy ships equipped with what he termed “the most modern weapons” and to conduct training based on Russia’s experience in Ukraine.
Tent processing center for migrants going up in El Paso, expected to increase capacity by 1,000
In response to the increased number of migrants crossing the border in El Paso, US Customs and Border Protection is erecting a soft-sided tent facility to increase migrant processing capacity by about 1,000, according to Landon Hutchens, US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson. “The facility will be used by U.S....
11 convicted over deadly extremist attack in Ivory Coast
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Eleven people have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of an Islamic extremist attack that killed 19 people and injured dozens more on an Ivory Coast tourist beach nearly seven years ago. The killings in the resort area of Grand-Bassam by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb were the nation’s first extremist attack of its kind and one of the bloodiest in the region. The long-awaited verdict was read by Judge Charles Bini Wednesday in a packed courtroom in the capital Abidjan where the trial started in November. Since the Grand-Bassam killings, jihadi attacks in the region have spiked.
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but has refrained from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. The EU’s executive arm says the BF.7 omicron variant prevalent in China was already circulating in Europe and that its threat hadn’t significantly grown. Considering the reluctance from several nations and experts, health officials from the 27-member bloc said after meeting on Thursday that they would continue talks on seeking a common approach to travel rules. After lifting travel restrictions imposed during the height of the pandemic, EU members agreed an “emergency brake” could be activated at short notice to meet an unexpected challenge.
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. Marcos is visiting Jan. 3-5 at the head of a large business delegation. While China is a key economic partner, the sides have repeatedly feuded over China’s assertive claims to strategically important islands and waters and close U.S.-Philippine military cooperation.
Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions of civilians in the cold and the dark. Families who endured the siege of Sarajevo three decades ago know what that’s like. They survived without heat, electricity or running water by improvising. Ukrainians are displaying the same resolve and ingenuity. The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently documented more than 40 attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s electrical power, heat, water and telecommunications facilities since February. Families, neighbors and entire communities band together, brainstorm and resist — as those in Sarajevo did in the 1990s and those in Britain under Nazi Germany’s withering assault 80 years ago.
UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The rights chief pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children were circulated online. They also underscored the strained relations between the two South Asian neighbors. Police and local government officials said on Thursday the detainees will be deported to Afghanistan after serving their sentences or when the paperwork for their release is completed by their attorneys. Pakistan’s National Commission on Human Rights says at least 139 Afghan women and 165 children are among those held at a high-security jail in Karachi.
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment.
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Biden arrives in US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family. The president and his wife, first...
Divided appeals court rejects 4 insider trading convictions
NEW YORK (AP) — A divided appeals court has tossed out the insider trading convictions of four men, prompting a sharp dissent from one judge who says the decision will let insiders sell confidential government information to the highest bidders. Tuesday’s decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came in a case in which a Washington consultant was charged with converting government secrets into hedge fund profits. A jury had convicted consultant David Blaszczak and three others. Before becoming a consultant, Blaszczak worked at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan. His continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in a statement that securing Whelan’s release remains a top administration priority. U.S. officials had hoped to include Whelan in a prisoner swap this month in which they traded detained WNBA star Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer. The administration considers Whelan, like Griner, to have been wrongfully detained. The Michigan corporate security executive is jailed on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.
