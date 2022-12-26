ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman on crazy clean sheet streak: 'It was a joke'

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qykuo_0juYg7eW00

The curious case of Preston North End has been one of the most gripping storylines in the EFL this season – and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been right at the heart of it.

Halfway through their Championship campaign, the Lancashire side just outside the play-offs in seventh – having scored the second-fewest goals in the division and conceded the joint second-fewest (22 in both cases).

Extraordinarily, North End kept clean sheets in each of their first seven league outings of 2022/23 – while finding the net just twice themselves.  It wasn't until game number nine that both teams scored; it took 13 matches for them to be involved in a contest which saw more than two goals.

Out now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l17O6_0juYg7eW00

(Image credit: Future)

IN THE MAG: Top of the league with Mikel Arteta! Exclusive interview with Andrea Pirlo, plus every Premier League club analysed

And ex-England U21 international Woodman – who joined Preston from Newcastle in the summer, having had previous Championship spells on loan at Swansea and Bournemouth – could barely believe what he was seeing, as he told FourFourTwo in the latest issue available to buy :

"I've never known anything like the start of this season...Once I'd equalled the three in a row I achieved at Swansea, I was saying, 'It can't happen again, can it?'.

"But it just kept happening again and again. It became a joke in the dressing room: 'Crikey, we've got another one'."

Woodman recorded 20 shutouts while with Swansea in 2020/21; he's already up to 11 this term.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Premier League leaders extend advantage to seven points

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says club great Arsene Wenger "picked the right moment" to go back to Emirates Stadium as he saw them underline their title credentials. Arteta's young team produced a second-half fightback to beat West Ham and move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, which was resuming after the World Cup.
BBC

Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'

"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
BBC

'The players have got to really believe in themselves'

Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players need to have more belief in themselves because they are more than capable of competing in the Premier League. Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a tough night and it was always going to be a tough night. We would have had to be perfect in the game to get the result we were after.
NBC Sports

Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action

A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
BBC

'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'

Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
BBC

West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
NBC Sports

Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool past Aston Villa; First PL goal for teen

Mohamed Salah had a goal and an assist as Liverpool reopened its Premier League campaign with a decisive 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day. Ollie Watkins gave Villa hope of a comeback following a deserved run of control but Liverpool 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic scored his first Premier League goal to restore the two-goal cushion and send the Reds to a seventh win this season (7-4-4).
BBC

Rangers: Steven Davis can play on - Michael Beale

Michael Beale says Steven Davis' Rangers career is not over despite a season-ending knee injury - but hinted at strengthening his midfield options. The Northern Ireland player, 37, is out of contract at the end of the season. Rangers manager Beale says Davis has "27-year-old legs" and has "at least...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy