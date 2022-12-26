Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
The best TechCrunch+ investor surveys of 2022
So when we thought about the best ways to find out what’s happening in a particular sector, we figured why not get it straight from the horse’s mouth — the investors?. At TechCrunch+, we see investor surveys as a way to dig deep and put together a snapshot of a sector that founders and investors can use to understand their market. We ran 30 surveys this year, and the feedback we’ve received has certainly helped us improve our game and widen our scope.
CoinDesk
The Next Wave of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption
Skeptics are taking a cheap shot at framing the FTX debacle as the end of crypto’s mainstream appeal and adoption. Nothing could be further from the truth. If anything, the collapse of one of the largest centralized exchanges is a clear sign that in 2023 and beyond we will see more reliance on decentralized infrastructure and better regulation.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Sunset for Kraken in Japan
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC) Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it will...
TechCrunch
Jakarta-based fintech Akulaku raises $200M from Japan’s largest bank
Akulaku, which operates in the Philippines and Malaysia in addition to Indoensia, offers a virtual credit card and installment shopping platform, as well as an investment platform and neobank. Founded in 2016, its target is to serve 50 million users by 2025. As part of MUFG’s strategic investment, Akulaku has...
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Startup says it has received $1M in preorders for its $60K hydrofoiling personal watercraft
Hey, folks, welcome back! Below we’ve got some 2022 roundups and even some news. I suspect it’ll get even leaner as the week wears on, but no matter! There will always be stories to share. Now, here is your Wednesday edition of the Daily Crunch. — Hank.
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
CNBC
European markets advance as upbeat sentiment continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. On a sector level, autos added 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors traded in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4% lower. Stocks in Europe received a boost...
TechCrunch
How TechCrunch+ followed the roller-coaster crypto market in 2022
However, this isn’t supposed to be an article chronicling FTX’s downfall from the past year — it’s a recap of our 2022 crypto coverage, which could also be seen as a Jacquelyn Melinek highlights reel with a feature from Alex Wilhelm. Here’s some of our top...
New EV tax credit takes effect in 2023; eligibility questions remain
By HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER Associated PressWASHINGTON - Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries must be manufactured to qualify, is casting doubt on whether anyone can receive the full $7,500 credit next year. For at least the first two months of 2023, though, a delay in the Treasury Department's rules for the new...
TechCrunch
Embracing digital commerce may be retailers’ best bet for staying ahead of a fast-moving industry
Between livestreaming and big players like TikTok, Amazon and Twitter getting into e-commerce in the metaverse, social commerce is going to be a force to be reckoned with. This market’s gross merchandise value in the U.S. is expected to be $99 billion by 2025, and it’s expected to grow 25% each year, according to GP Bullhound Global Insights’ Technology Predictions 2023 report. That is compared to China’s $1.02 trillion market, predicted to grow at 26% each year. Overall, the market is forecast to hit $3.8 trillion by 2030.
India joins EU in mandating USB-C charging port on smartphones, as Americans still have to deal with 3 different types of ports and cables
India is following in the European Union's footsteps by requiring mobile devices sold in the country to have the USB-C charging port by March 2025.
CNBC
European markets close mixed as investors assess China reopening, 2023 headwinds
LONDON — European markets closed mixed on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the prospect of China's reopening and the possible headwinds coming down the pike in 2023. European markets. European stocks were buoyed earlier Tuesday after China officially announced that it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on...
TechCrunch
Clean energy: Scrubbing wind turbines with robots nets Aerones $39M
Wind turbines produce clean energy, but their towers tend to leak oil, which can corrode blades, increase wind resistance and pollute the ground below. Aerones’ remote-operated robots clean towers and blades by blasting them with a liquid detergent, while funnels beneath the blades collect the mucked-up liquid for reuse. The robots also inspect turbine systems with cameras and ultrasound scanners.
I'm using an expert-recommended strategy to survive a recession: Don't panic
My knee-jerk reaction to a recession is to get swept up in anxiety, but my financial advisor has different advice.
BBC
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Fantom’s Andre Cronje Will Focus On The Expansion Of Its dApp Ecosystem In 2023
Fantom co-founder Andre Cronje has laid out the protocol’s roadmap for 2023. The protocol will focus on expanding its dApp ecosystem through gas monetization and subsidies. Cronje has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Fantom Foundation Ltd. The protocol previously pledged to bring down its token burn...
TechCrunch
Recall.ai helps companies make the most of virtual meeting data
Participants in the round include Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, Bungalow Capital, SV Tech Ventures and Starling Ventures. Backing also came from individual investors like Sentry CTO David Cramer, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga, Grain CEO Mike Adams, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and Runway co-founder Siqi Chen. Recall.ai’s...
TechCrunch
Ample’s founder explains what it takes to scale EV battery swapping
Billions of dollars have gone into developing batteries that can handle fast charges as well as chargers that can top up a vehicle in as little as 20 minutes. Few, at least in the U.S., are really talking about battery swapping for cars and trucks. Ample happens to be among...
Comments / 0