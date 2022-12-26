Read full article on original website
Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at county...
Street psychiatrists engage in homeless outreach as part of innovative program in LA County
Street psychiatrists are engaging in homeless outreach in Los Angeles County as part of an innovative program.
New California law hopes to limit deaths from street takeovers, reckless drivers
LOS ANGELES - Despite the rain, the candles flickered Tuesday at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Hyde Park where 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca lost her life. Police sayid Guajaca was killed and others were struck by a driver doing donuts at an illegal street takeover Christmas Night.
Los Angeles County Extends Its Eviction Moratorium Again, Citing Rising COVID, Flu, RSV Cases
One of the country's longest-running eviction bans will last a little longer. Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a one-month extension of its eviction moratorium, citing rising cases of COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. A motion approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill
Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions
The medical center started off the year with the most dramatic surge in coronavirus cases to date. The post Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South… Read more "1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central"
Police chase suspect tries to back into cop car after pursuit across LA County
LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX captures the bizarre moments where a man who led police on a chase across Los Angeles County tries to back into one of the cop cars. FOX 11's chopper was initially over the scene near downtown Los Angeles as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on the 110 Freeway.
Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months. London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in...
Man fatally shot, woman wounded in front of Los Angeles neighborhood strip mall
Police are searching for whoever opened fire on two people, killing a man and wounding a woman who were parked in front of a strip mall in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Queen Nails salon and Pizza Hut […]
Nearly 300 File Lawsuit Over Alleged Abuse at LA County Juvenile Halls
Nearly 300 boys and girls were allegedly sexually assaulted, harassed and abused for decades by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage
Of all the mistakes one could make with a dog, this one is the most unforgivable. A Los Angeles County animal shelter euthanized a puppy – allegedly, by accident. Euthanized by Accident According to a motion filed by Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn of the LA. County Board of Supervisors, a worker from the Department […] The post Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage appeared first on DogTime.
Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall
LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
Man taken into custody after chase, scuffle with police in Los Angeles
A man who led authorities in a chase from East Los Angeles to the South Bay Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody after a scuffle with authorities. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway in East L.A., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver apparently did not have plates […]
LAPD announces $50,000 reward in investigation of street takeover crash that killed woman
Los Angeles police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally struck a woman during a street takeover in South L.A.'s Hyde Park.
School photographer accused of decades of child molestation in San Bernardino County
A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades. Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of...
For the First Time Since 2020, People In LA County Jails Can Get Married Again
After we asked why a ban was still in place, the Sheriff’s Department said it was lifting it “immediately.”
Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting
Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
