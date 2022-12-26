ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

pasadenanow.com

Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill

Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
BUENA PARK, CA
DogTime

Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage

Of all the mistakes one could make with a dog, this one is the most unforgivable. A Los Angeles County animal shelter euthanized a puppy – allegedly, by accident. Euthanized by Accident According to a motion filed by Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn of the LA. County Board of Supervisors, a worker from the Department […] The post Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall

LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting

Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

