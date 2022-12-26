ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT celebrates strong 2022, eyes projects ‘nearing completion’ next year

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is celebrating an eventful 2022, and already has its sights set on several big projects that will move closer to completion in 2023. “Florida has a diverse transportation system, so it’s important that we continue to balance the needs of our communities with safety...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
TAMPA, FL
WCTV

New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian still taking financial toll on snowbirds

Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida State Fair hiring for nearly 300 positions. Here’s how to apply

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair is quickly approaching and organizers are looking to fill nearly 300 open job positions. According to a press release, several positions are open including: Each fairground position starts at $14 an hour. Applicants applying for paid positions must be 18 years or older and volunteers for the […]
TAMPA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

FWC Regulations on Recreational Grouper Harvesting to Take Effect Sunday

Atlantic anglers take notice: all recreational harvesting of groupers in shallow waters will be closed from this Sunday, January 1st, through to May 1st, 2023 according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The policy will limit the taking of many popular shallow-water grouper species until the summer. The affected...
FLORIDA STATE
waterfronttimes.com

Should we continue to live on Florida’s coastline?

New building codes can help stem storm damage — to a degree. ZHONG-REN PENG Director of iAdapt, International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design, University of Florida Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast last fall. Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them.
FLORIDA STATE
Saint Augustine, FL
Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.

