Effective: 2022-12-29 05:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following Humboldt and Del Norte counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. This may include Jacoby Creek at old Arcata road and Berta road at the Elk River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 6 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

