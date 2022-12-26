Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
The major force that drives the price of Bitcoin
In this article, Marquez Comelab discusses the primary force driving the price of Bitcoin, on which users have an influence. Have you ever wondered what determines the price of Bitcoin?[1] In this article, I will discuss the major force that drives the price of Bitcoin, and fortunately, it is something you have the power to influence.
coingeek.com
Understanding Bitcoin energy consumption
There is a common misunderstanding that proof-of-work consensus algorithms are not scalable and use too much energy due to the computational requirements placed on miners. This view has been reinforced by reputable online sources and institutions such as Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index which details the latest estimates of total energy consumption on the BTC network.
coingeek.com
Why did Bitfinex delist BSV? Joshua Henslee explains the situation
Digital currency exchange Bitfinex recently delisted BSV. Joshua Henslee breaks down what happened and the implications in his latest YouTube video. “Honestly, it really is a good thing,” Henslee says about the Bitfinex BSV delisting. We need price discovery, and there isn’t true price discovery, while a money printer (Tether) can manipulate coin prices.
coingeek.com
IPv6 and Bitcoin: Developments in 2022
While most of the digital asset world spent 2022 fretting over the diminishing dollar values of their coins, the Bitcoin SV (BSV) sector had its eyes on the future. One important future development is the world’s adoption of IPv6, an improved version of the Internet’s base protocol that remains unseen to most users but could bring significant improvements to payments, machine transactions, data collection and verification, and security.
coingeek.com
Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin
Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
coingeek.com
2022 Year in Review: Bitcoin, as originally designed, has true utility
2022 was a challenging year for those involved in the digital currency space. Most markets in the greater economy were in bear market territory for much of the year, which still show no signs of reversing heading into 2023. Regulatory headwinds, exchange insolvency, as well as rising interest rates look to keep a lid on top of the highly speculative token and non-fungible token (NFT) prices.
coingeek.com
Code is (still) not law: DeFi ‘strategist’ Avi Eisenberg arrested over Mango Markets exploit
Police in Puerto Rico have arrested Avraham “Avi” Eisenberg in connection with a recent exploit hack on Mango Markets, which saw the platform lose over US$110 million. Eisenberg has been charged with market manipulation offenses in the Southern District of New York. His arrest is another sign that...
coingeek.com
France: Only 2 virtual currency platforms flagged by financial watchdog in 2022
Financial regulators in France have continued their efforts at sanitizing the industry from shady and non-compliant operators. The latest endeavor in their quest is the blacklisting of service providers in the foreign exchange and digital asset markets. Both the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) and the Prudential Supervision and Resolution...
coingeek.com
Philippines SEC warns citizens against dealing with unlicensed digital asset exchanges
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a public warning to citizens to avoid dealing with unlicensed digital asset exchanges in the country. The commission reiterated that it is the body in charge of the virtual currency industry, and firms involved in offering securities must seek its consent. In the warning, the SEC said that individuals playing the role of sales associates, brokers, or dealers are expected to obtain registration with the body.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Association letter to Governor Hochul
This letter, penned by Bitcoin Association for BSV Blockchain Policy Director Bryan Daugherty, was delivered to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who recently signed legislation that places a two-year moratorium on Proof of Work mining operations in New York State. Dear Governor Hochul,. As Public Policy Director at the Bitcoin...
Comments / 0