Jennifer Lopez Shares Glimpse Inside Her Christmas Festivities — But Ben Affleck Is Noticeably Absent
Jennifer Lopez was in a festive mood when she posted some photos from her Christmas celebration via Instagram on Monday, December 26. In the slew of snaps, the singer, 53, posed in a teal dress with red bows on it. The "Let's Get Loud" songstress took a selfie in front of a long table, presumably where she and her family were having a holiday meal, and she also posed in front of her Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas!!!!" the A-lister captioned the snaps. Of course, people loved to see the star in a good mood. One person wrote, "Merry Christmas to...
TODAY.com
Ree Drummond convinces her entire family to dress as elves in cute Christmas post
Ree Drummond and her family got in the Christmas spirit this year by dressing up and getting silly in matching elf-inspired pajamas. The Pioneer Woman posted a slideshow on Instagram Sunday featuring her entire family dressed up in coordinating elf outfits while celebrating the Christmas holiday in Vail, Colorado. The...
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Happy Holidays! Find Out How Your Fave ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Are Celebrating Christmas 2022
Getting in the spirit! Just like many other families, reality stars from TLC’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé are looking forward to celebrating the 2022 holidays with their friends, family and loved ones. Fan favorites like Yara and Jovi Dufren, David and Annie Toborowsky, Veronica Rodriguez and more stars revealed their plans and how they’re celebrating Christmas 2022 exclusively to In Touch.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
The couple celebrated the holiday with Zooey’s two children Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter after moving into their new home together Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending their fourth Christmas together — but in a very special new setting. The couple celebrated the holidays in their newly renovated Los Angeles home, Park House, with Deschanel's two children, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik). "Christmas photo dump!" Deschanel, 42, wrote on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at the new abode with photos...
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
Cher sparks engagement rumours after sharing snap of diamond ring on Christmas
Cher has prompted speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Alexander Edwards after posting a photograph of a huge diamond ring on Christmas day.The “Believe” singer, 76, showed her four million followers on Twitter a stunning ring with a large teardrop-shaped diamond and smaller diamonds around the band. She accompanied the picture with the caption: “There are no words. Alexander, AE.”The ring was displayed in a black box held by Edwards whose thumb could be seen in the photo, featuring a green and black flame manicure.Cher confirmed her relationship with the 36-year-old music producer in November, declaring that he...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Kids Color Coordinate For Christmas Photos
'Tis the season for some healthy competition! On Christmas Day, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend posted a festive family photo on their respective Instagram accounts within minutes of each other — but the model revealed the timing was no coincidence, claiming the singer always strives to be the first to upload."Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat," the pregnant star quipped in caption. "See u in hell!!!!!"The Grammy winner, 43, took...
Rena Sofer and Her Husband Sanford Bookstaver Married Each Other Twice
Rena Sofer and her husband Sanford Bookstaver married each other twice, even after having divorced for a period of time.
Cher Appears to Be Engaged to Alexander Edwards…We Think
Cher appears to be engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards…at least, that's what fans think her latest tweet is about. On December 25, the 76-year-old icon shared a photo of a large, pear-shaped diamond ring with even more diamonds on the band. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she wrote alongside the snap, which featured Edwards holding the ring while sporting green flame nails. In a second tweet, the singer and actor added, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
TMZ.com
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Her Twin In Rare Family Christmas Photos
Jessica Alba and her family had a wonderful Christmas celebration. The actress, 41, shared a photo of herself with her husband Cash Warren, 43, and their three beautiful kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, on her Instagram on Christmas Day. The family all rocked matching pajamas, and her eldest daughter looked so much like her mom as they posed alongside each other.
SheKnows
15 Photos of the Royal Family Celebrating Christmas 2022 in Style
Some holiday traditions are simply too important to miss. And for the royal family, that includes their annual pilgrimage to Sandringham for Christmas Day services. Over the course of quite a few decades, we’ve seen the famous snapshots of the royal family attending Christmas Day services at the stunning estate. This year marks the House of Windsor’s first holiday without its matriarch. But even after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the traditions she held close to her heart her whole life were still carried on by her family.
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
See Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s glamorous Christmas card photo
Princess Gabriella of Monaco stole the show with her pose in her family’s glamorous Christmas card photo this year. The picture featured on the royals’ 2022 card was officially shared by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco on Christmas Eve. RELATED: Crown Princess Mary and family...
LPBW’s Amy Roloff Celebrates the Holidays Early with Jeremy, Audrey, Their Kids Amid Drama: Photos
Family weekend! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated the holidays early with son Jeremy Roloff, his wife, Audrey Roloff, and their kids amid the ongoing family drama. “Christmas at Mimi’s” Audrey, 32, wrote across a photo via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 23, of Amy, 60, smiling...
Save up to 50% off royal fashion favorites in post-Christmas sales
‘Tis the season to snag some royal bargains. The holidays may be over, but sales are still going strong — and if you didn’t quite get what was on your wish list this year, we’ve got you covered with these fashion and beauty finds bearing royal stamps of approval. And whether you’re eyeing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s favorite wedges, Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater or the pretty pearl necklace spotted on the Princess of Wales, there are plenty of bargains to choose from this year. Below, shop our favorite royal fashion and beauty finds featured in 2022’s post-Christmas sales. Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles...
