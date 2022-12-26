ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games.

The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.8 offensive boards.

The Suns are 16-10 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Devin Booker averaging 5.6.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 125-100 in their last matchup on Dec. 24. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies with 24 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.8 points. Ja Morant is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Booker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 27.0 points for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 48.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 113.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Danny Green: out (knee), Kennedy Chandler: day to day (nasal).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Cameron Payne: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oregon Ducks guard Jennah Isai transfers to BYU

Heralded point guard Jennah Isai is leaving the Oregon Ducks program and heading to BYU, where she will be enrolling in January and eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season – BYU’s first in the Big 12 Conference. Isai appeared in 10 games for Kelly Graves’ team this year, averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds, and two assists per game before departing the program due to “personal reasons” before Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State on December 20. Isai was the 36th ranked prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, coming to Eugene out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. Isai’s departure will challenge Oregon’s depth in the backcourt, where the team is currently led by Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao who are averaging 14.4 and 12.8 points, respectively. It also continues a disturbing trend of players leaving Graves program, following the exodus of Taylor Bigby, Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson during the previous offseason. Despite the hardships, Oregon is 10-2 heading into a big home matchup against No. 10 UCLA on December 30. List Social Media Buzz: Ducks win thrilling Holiday Bowl with 28-27 comeback over North Carolina
EUGENE, OR
New York Post

Titans vs. Cowboys prediction: Picks for a strange ‘Thursday Night Football’

An already tumultuous season is teetering on disaster for the Titans, who lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) for the regular season and will be without nearly a dozen other players for Thursday’s tilt against the Cowboys. Some of that is by necessity; some of it seems by choice. Either way, oddsmakers are expecting a blowout win in Dallas’ favor in a game that clearly means more to the visiting side. Here’s how we’re betting Thursday’s contest, which kicks off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes TItans vs. Cowboys Prediction Cowboys -14 (-110 BetMGM) TItans...
NASHVILLE, TN
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy