Related
Elderly Florida woman neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire
A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.
Maryland postal worker hailed as 'hero' for saving dogs from burning house: 'Dead without you'
Maryland homeowners are calling a postal worker a "hero" after his 911 call about a house fire helped rescue teams arrive quickly and save two family dogs.
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on
A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
Two children and four adults dead in horrific Tennessee house fire one day after Christmas
SIX people, including two children, are dead after a fire ripped through a home just a day after Christmas. The unidentified victims were found on Monday morning inside a home in Cumberland County,. , about two hours west of Nashville. Cumberland County fire officials responded to calls of a fire...
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video
A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Upworthy
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
Missing 11-Yr-Old’s Fam Reportedly Seen Setting Furniture Ablaze
A North Carolina family held a large bonfire in their backyard mere days after their 11-year-old daughter went missing on Nov. 21—and three weeks before they reported her disappearance to local authorities, neighbors told the Daily Mail. Madalina Cojocari’s mother Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Dec. 17 for failing to report the disappearance sooner, with investigators claiming Diana “hindered” the investigation. Neighbors recall the family throwing couch cushions and household items into the blaze, fueling it for days. “It's a gross feeling to know something like this happened in your neighborhood,” said an unidentified neighbor, who witnessed the police searching the yard earlier this week. “They took all kinds of samples from the fire pit area. I guess they were trying to figure out if they burned anything of substance there.” Federal agents are still searching for Madalina, who was last seen exiting a school bus at her usual stop.Footage of Madalina Cojocari exiting the bus on November 21, 2022. This was the last time she was seen by an outside source. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/4GOl2UVE0v— Rose (@901Lulu) December 21, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, but her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol instead of antibiotics.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been...
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
