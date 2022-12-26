ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Independent

Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on

A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Nik

The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
TheDailyBeast

Missing 11-Yr-Old’s Fam Reportedly Seen Setting Furniture Ablaze

A North Carolina family held a large bonfire in their backyard mere days after their 11-year-old daughter went missing on Nov. 21—and three weeks before they reported her disappearance to local authorities, neighbors told the Daily Mail. Madalina Cojocari’s mother Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Dec. 17 for failing to report the disappearance sooner, with investigators claiming Diana “hindered” the investigation. Neighbors recall the family throwing couch cushions and household items into the blaze, fueling it for days. “It's a gross feeling to know something like this happened in your neighborhood,” said an unidentified neighbor, who witnessed the police searching the yard earlier this week. “They took all kinds of samples from the fire pit area. I guess they were trying to figure out if they burned anything of substance there.” Federal agents are still searching for Madalina, who was last seen exiting a school bus at her usual stop.Footage of Madalina Cojocari exiting the bus on November 21, 2022. This was the last time she was seen by an outside source. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/4GOl2UVE0v— Rose (@901Lulu) December 21, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, but her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol instead of antibiotics.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been...
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
