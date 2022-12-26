Read full article on original website
Southern dean, student talk about need for more minority nurses in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
When she was pregnant, Kaitlyn Joshua struggled to get medical care — and answers — in post-Roe Louisiana, where abortion is banned.
Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107
(First in a two-part series) The transition into a new year serves as a natural milestone, but it holds a bigger meaning for Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren. It marks a move into another year for one of Louisiana’s oldest residents. At 107, the Addis native and longtime resident of...
Grosse Tete native leads only ABA therapy center on Westbank
Plenty of schools and clinics dot the map along the Westbank, but only one provides one-on-one learning for young people with developmental disabilities. It’s on La. 78 in Livonia, where Executive Director Kakie Fontenot established Every Day Counts, the only ABA Therapy Center, where she serves as executive director.
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Catch the Spanish Town parade, climb to the top of the Capitol, more
From food to football, murals to music, there's more to see and do in Baton Rouge than many realize. But what, we wondered, are our city's truly essential, must-see experiences? What are the things that, together, make Baton Rouge a culturally rich and interesting place to live?. With a little...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish community is mourning a beloved pet in the community. The doe, known as Butterbean, was shot to death on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in front of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent and others. Chad M. Blythe, 53, of Satsuma, reportedly confessed to killing Butterbean with a […]
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
Louisiana College offers Pot classes
(Baton Rouge, LA) -- College students in Louisiana will soon be able to major in marijuana. LSU is launching a cannabis education certificate program. There are courses for healthcare workers, a business class and one devoted to growing the best weed. The classes will all be online, and students must...
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
Around Livingston for Dec. 28, 2022
As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures. This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge: Live music, fireworks over Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Count down to 2023 with live music and fireworks along the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge. The city will be hosting its 10th anniversary Red Stick Revelry on New Year’s Eve. The tradition includes live music and the midnight drop of a nine-foot LED red stick in Town Square.
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
Hillar Moore: Congrats to Southern's Coach Cador on another major honor
Baton Rouge and our state need to properly recognize the enormous and rare honor that Coach Roger Cador, along with his former player Rickie Weeks, have accomplished by their being named to the College Baseball Hall of Fame together. Coach Cador, who led the Southern University Jaguars for 33 seasons,...
Tech firm Excella, founded by New Orleans native, starts local hub with promise of 150 jobs
Excella, a 20-year old tech firm founded by New Orleans native Burton White, has started a new hub in the Crescent City with the promise of creating 150 software developer and other high-paid tech jobs over the next five years. The Arlington, Virginia-based company, which mostly specializes in software consulting...
State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case
LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
EBRSO investigating double shooting on Maplewood Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The shooting took place in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive and left the two shooting victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO said the...
