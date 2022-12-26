ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

postsouth.com

Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107

(First in a two-part series) The transition into a new year serves as a natural milestone, but it holds a bigger meaning for Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren. It marks a move into another year for one of Louisiana’s oldest residents. At 107, the Addis native and longtime resident of...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
postsouth.com

Grosse Tete native leads only ABA therapy center on Westbank

Plenty of schools and clinics dot the map along the Westbank, but only one provides one-on-one learning for young people with developmental disabilities. It’s on La. 78 in Livonia, where Executive Director Kakie Fontenot established Every Day Counts, the only ABA Therapy Center, where she serves as executive director.
LIVONIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wdayradionow.com

Louisiana College offers Pot classes

(Baton Rouge, LA) -- College students in Louisiana will soon be able to major in marijuana. LSU is launching a cannabis education certificate program. There are courses for healthcare workers, a business class and one devoted to growing the best weed. The classes will all be online, and students must...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 28, 2022

As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures. This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO investigating double shooting on Maplewood Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The shooting took place in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive and left the two shooting victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

