Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
SFGate
EU doesn't follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing's rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common approach...
Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge
In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
SFGate
Philippines' Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
MedicalXpress
Caring with COVID: Infected doctors battle China virus surge
Doctors working despite being infected, beds filled with dozens of elderly straining to breathe—on the front lines of China's worst-ever COVID outbreak, hospitals are struggling. Many Chinese were jubilant after Beijing announced the end of mandatory quarantines this week, effectively drawing the curtain on years of hardline virus controls...
Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Strep infections in children that can result in 'flesh-eating' disease becoming a concern
Shortly before Christmas, the CDC issued an advisory on the recent increase in pediatric invasive Group A streptococcal infections, otherwise known as iGAS.
Gizmodo
Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK
Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor.
Combo of COVID Plus Flu Can Bring Severe Illness to Kids
As influenza cases surge, COVID-19 is also on the rise across the U.S. Doctors warn that kids who get flu and COVID together could have a very hard time and the combo could be fatal. More than 80% of kids infected with both last season hadn't gotten a flu shot,...
North Korean drone provocations will come with a ‘severe price,’ Seoul says
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called the recent infiltration by North Korean drones "unacceptable" and vowed that such provocations will come with a "severe price."
foodsafetynews.com
Toxic plant caused illness and death in China
Ten people were sick and one died in China this past year after eating a toxic plant. The food poisoning was caused by the wild plant Anisodus tanguticus, which contains tropane alkaloids. The outbreak occurred in a remote village on the Tibetan Plateau, according to a study published in China...
SFGate
Sixth Annual Variety500 Unveiled: The 500 Most Important People in Global Media
The media and entertainment world has never had it easy, but 2022 was a whole new level of difficult. As the world looked to shake off a pandemic that won’t entirely go away anytime soon, an economic malaise gripped the globe and made many different industries sweat. While it’s still unclear whether what we’re all going through should be labeled a recession or not is almost besides the point; getting consumers to part with their disposable income for content is particularly challenging at a time when people are cutting back on what they spend.
Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger
In southern Chile, dogs and people are facing a resurgence of parasitic disease after the government canceled a longstanding deworming program. In an article for UC Davis, Kat Kerlin describes how one study is showing the detriment of canceling the program. A successful deworming program, prematurely canceled Commonly known as tapeworms, canine echinococcosis is a […] The post Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger appeared first on DogTime.
Covid-19 and overdose deaths drive U.S. life expectancy to a 25-year low
A baby born in 2021 can expect to live 76.4 years, down from 78.8 in 2019.
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
Comments / 0