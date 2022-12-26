The media and entertainment world has never had it easy, but 2022 was a whole new level of difficult. As the world looked to shake off a pandemic that won’t entirely go away anytime soon, an economic malaise gripped the globe and made many different industries sweat. While it’s still unclear whether what we’re all going through should be labeled a recession or not is almost besides the point; getting consumers to part with their disposable income for content is particularly challenging at a time when people are cutting back on what they spend.

