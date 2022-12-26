ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

EU doesn't follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing's rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common approach...
The Hill

Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge

In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Philippines' Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
MedicalXpress

Caring with COVID: Infected doctors battle China virus surge

Doctors working despite being infected, beds filled with dozens of elderly straining to breathe—on the front lines of China's worst-ever COVID outbreak, hospitals are struggling. Many Chinese were jubilant after Beijing announced the end of mandatory quarantines this week, effectively drawing the curtain on years of hardline virus controls...
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gizmodo

Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK

Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
MISSOURI STATE
HealthDay

Combo of COVID Plus Flu Can Bring Severe Illness to Kids

As influenza cases surge, COVID-19 is also on the rise across the U.S. Doctors warn that kids who get flu and COVID together could have a very hard time and the combo could be fatal. More than 80% of kids infected with both last season hadn't gotten a flu shot,...
foodsafetynews.com

Toxic plant caused illness and death in China

Ten people were sick and one died in China this past year after eating a toxic plant. The food poisoning was caused by the wild plant Anisodus tanguticus, which contains tropane alkaloids. The outbreak occurred in a remote village on the Tibetan Plateau, according to a study published in China...
SFGate

DogTime

Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger

In southern Chile, dogs and people are facing a resurgence of parasitic disease after the government canceled a longstanding deworming program. In an article for UC Davis, Kat Kerlin describes how one study is showing the detriment of canceling the program. A successful deworming program, prematurely canceled Commonly known as tapeworms, canine echinococcosis is a […] The post Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger appeared first on DogTime.

