Read full article on original website
Related
East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham has submitted his resignation effective Friday, December 31. Reached by phone late Wednesday afternoon, Bickham said a lack of resources is among the reasons he’s leaving the office has held since March of 2020. “I appreciate the...
lafourchegazette.com
Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma
La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022
Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited. The ceremony will...
brproud.com
Southern dean, student talk about need for more minority nurses in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 28, 2022
As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures. This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Catch the Spanish Town parade, climb to the top of the Capitol, more
From food to football, murals to music, there's more to see and do in Baton Rouge than many realize. But what, we wondered, are our city's truly essential, must-see experiences? What are the things that, together, make Baton Rouge a culturally rich and interesting place to live?. With a little...
brproud.com
State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case
LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish community is mourning a beloved pet in the community. The doe, known as Butterbean, was shot to death on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in front of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent and others. Chad M. Blythe, 53, of Satsuma, reportedly confessed to killing Butterbean with a […]
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish school board bans critical race theory, though not much expected to change
When the Livingston Parish School Board passed a resolution opposing critical race theory and "other race-based training," the goal was not to halt any teaching currently underway in parish classrooms, but rather to prevent such rhetoric from entering them, according to the board member who proposed the measure. The school...
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: St. Amant store sold a $50,000 winning ticket in July. It's still unclaimed
A winning $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on Hwy. 22 in St. Amant is set to expire Jan. 26, 2023. According to a Louisiana Lottery news release, the prize-winning ticket was bought July 30 of this year at the Ascension Parish store, and as of Dec. 27, no one has claimed the prize.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 members celebrate 75 years
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 held its birthday celebration Dec. 3 at the Denham Springs STEM & Robotics Center. Members of the Class of 1965 reached a milestone in life this year, their 75th birthdays. A banner read “Denham Springs High School Class of 1965” on the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
brproud.com
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's Velvet Cactus closed as owners expand elsewhere. What's next for the space?
The owners of the Velvet Cactus decided to shut down the Tex-Mex restaurant due to a drop in business after the COVID pandemic and to concentrate on other properties, said a commercial real estate agent who is marketing the Old Hammond Highway building. “COVID really put the hurt on them,”...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge taco restaurant offers margarita happy hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A New Orleans-founded restaurant offering fresh tacos and happy hour margaritas officially opened its first Baton Rouge location in December. Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue in Mid City and offers menu items such as carne asada, crispy fish tacos and salsa.
theadvocate.com
Two wounded in shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday, sheriff's office says
Two men who were wounded in a shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday afternoon brought themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. It happened in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive, a few blocks south of Glen Oaks High School.
Comments / 0