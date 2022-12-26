ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

WAFB

East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham has submitted his resignation effective Friday, December 31. Reached by phone late Wednesday afternoon, Bickham said a lack of resources is among the reasons he’s leaving the office has held since March of 2020. “I appreciate the...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma

La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022

Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited. The ceremony will...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 28, 2022

As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures. This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge taco restaurant offers margarita happy hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A New Orleans-founded restaurant offering fresh tacos and happy hour margaritas officially opened its first Baton Rouge location in December. Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue in Mid City and offers menu items such as carne asada, crispy fish tacos and salsa.
BATON ROUGE, LA

