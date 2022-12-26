John Mayer once turned down the Fender Rosewood Stratocaster meant for Jimi Hendrix – but had a replica built soon after

Though The Hangover became a bonafide hit when it premiered in 2009, Ed Helms, who played Stuart Price in the flick, admitted that it was really hard to take everything in. “It was a tornado of fame and a lot of buffeting,” The Office alum, 48, said on a recent episode of the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast of his career taking off. “It was very overwhelming.”Prior to appearing in the blockbuster movie, which also starred Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis, the Georgia native was a regular on The Office and The Daily Show, but nothing compared to being...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO