ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing fans delighted by unexpected Gavin and Stacey reunion during Christmas special

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGyWd_0juYcVMd00

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted by an unexpected Gavin and Stacey reunion during the show’s Christmas special.

This year’s Strictly Christmas special aired on Sunday (25 December), with Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell taking home the top prize together with her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

Elsewhere during the episode, fans were surprised to see both Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman on screen.

Lamb, 75, and Steadman, 76, played Mick and Pam Shipman, respectively, in the hit show Gavin and Stacey .

While it was only Lamb who was participating as a contestant on the BBC programme, Steadman appeared in a video message to wish him luck on his performance.

The actor was paired with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. They performed an American Smooth, which scored a total of 31 points.

Prior to the scores being announced, however, Lamb received a surprise message from his former co-star.

“Hi Larry! Hi! Congratulations on your American Smooth! Wow! Brilliant!” said Steadman on camera.

“I am sending you lots and lots of love.”

Viewers were thrilled at the unexpected moment, with many writing on Twitter to express their excitement over the virtual reunion.

“OMG PAM!!!” wrote one person, with another adding: “PAM ON THE TELLY.”

A third viewer wrote: “I mean we kinda got a Pam and Michael reunion.”

“PAM?! #Strictly,” said someone else.

Earlier this month, Hamza Yassin took home the Glitterball trophy for this year’s Strictly series .

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Louis gives sweet gift to Princess Charlotte during Christmas Day walkabout

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, ran up to his big sister, Princess Charlotte, to give her a sweet gift, before attending the annual Christmas church service.On Sunday, the four year-old, and his older siblings, Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, nine, accompanied their parents on the short walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church. They were also joined by King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla.As they made their way to the church, members of the public gathered outside to greet the royal family. While Louis held his mother’s hand throughout a majority of...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals unique dress code her employees are expected to follow: ‘I have uniforms’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about some of the guidelines she expects her employees to follow, with the reality star revealing she has “uniforms” for staff.The Skims founder, 42, spoke candidly about the dress code she has implemented during an appearance on Angie Martinez‘s IRL podcast, after Martinez noticed that Kardashian’s staff “are all colour coordinated” and asked if the choice was “intentional”.In response, Kardashian revealed the coordination is “absolutely” intentional. “Absolutely. I have uniforms,” the reality star said.However, Kardashian then clarified that the dress code doesn’t consist of actual uniforms, but rather neutral colour palettes her employees are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son after criticism

Khloe Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son in a family Christmas photo.The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.It comes after Khloe and younger sister Kylie Jenner faced criticism for keeping their infant sons’ faces mostly hidden from the public eye, while not doing so with their daughters.Khloe’s Christmas picture, taken in front of a large silver Christmas tree, did not include Tristan Thompson, her former partner and the father of her children.She donned a strapless...
The Independent

Wendell Pierce praised for response after audience member disrupts Broadway show

Wendell Pierce has been commended by fans after his response to an off-stage disturbance at a performance of Death of a Salesman on Broadway.The actor, known to many for his work as Detective Bunk Moreland on The Wire, is currently leading a production of the Arthur Miller play, made up of mostly Black actors.He plays the central salesman, Willie Loman, while British actor Sharon D Clarke plays his wife Linda, in a double reprisal of their roles from the 2019 West End production.During a performance of the show on Wednesday (28 December), the action on stage had to be called...
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
The Independent

Chelsea Handler opens up about ‘difficult’ Jo Koy split: ‘I really believed this was my guy’

Chelsea Handler has opened up about her “difficult” breakup with Jo Koy.The 47-year-old comedian announced their split on Instagram in July after nearly a year of dating.In a new interview, Handler shared the difficulties she faced while ending her “last relationship”, which she described as an example of one of her “seminal” or “now what” moments in life."I really believed that this was my guy,” she said.“I thought, ‘Oh my god, I won.’ Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things....
The Independent

Jennifer Gates reveals she and Nayel Nassar are expecting a daughter during Christmas-themed baby shower

Jennifer Gates has revealed that she and husband Nayel Nassar are expecting a baby girl.Gates, 26, the daughter of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates, shared the news on Instagram while posting photos of her Christmas-themed baby shower.In the album of photos, the soon-to-be mother could be seen wearing a dark red dress and holding her pregnant stomach while surrounded by Christmas trees, while other photos showed the extravagant holiday-themed party decor.In another photo, Gates posed in front of a Christmas tree with her mother Melinda, while a pile of pink presents surrounded the base of the tree.“Still...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian sparks debate over deleted TikTok showing pet dogs in garage

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism after appearing to delete a TikTok video posted by her daughter North West about the family’s pets.Kardashian, who shares the TikTok account @kimandnorth with her nine-year-old daughter, often appears in videos posted by her and Kanye West’s eldest child. However, as noted in the bio of the TikTok, the joint account is “managed by an adult”.The Skims founder appeared to step in to manage her daughter’s posts to the social media platform last week after North reportedly uploaded a video of the family’s two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, in the garage.In the video, which...
The Independent

Mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson ‘glad’ Wolfie is studying in the UK: ‘I can sleep at night knowing he won’t die at his desk’

Dara Huang, the mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, has reportedly said she is “glad” her son goes to school in the UK instead of the US.The architect, who shares six-year-old Christopher with Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, apparently revealed her fears that her son would become a victim of a school shooting if he were to be educated in the US, where she lives.According to reports, Huang took to social media to reflect on the dangers faced by American children going to school there due to the frequency of school shootings.She wrote: “I’m glad...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares throwback video of moment she fell ‘head over heels in love’ with him

Emma Heming Willis has shared a sweet throwback video of the moment she fell in love with husband Bruce Willis.On Wednesday (28 December), the 44-year-old model posted a clip of the 67-year-old actor having fun during the couple’s winter vacation to Instagram. “It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him,” she captioned the post, along with the hashtag “#loveofmylife”.The video montage showed the Die Hard star and his now wife snowtubing down a snowy hill, snowmobiling, and taking pictures together. At one moment, Willis filmed himself snapping a picture of...
The Independent

Celebrities reflect on 2022, from Dua Lipa to Kevin Bacon: ‘The year that changed my life’

As we prepare to close the door on 2022, celebrities are taking the last few days to celebrate and recount this year’s memories.Despite it being a year riddled with the tragic deaths of high-profile figures, including Queen Elizabeth II and Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins, and even more real-life drama like the infamous Oscars slap, there have still been cultural phenomenons that united us all: the breathtaking season four of Stranger Things and Taylor Swift’s record-breaking album Midnights.So, as we step into the new year, singers, actors, and sports professionals have chosen to reflect on and highlight these personal...
The Independent

Kate Middleton jokes about getting ‘an early start’ on Christmas Day as she discusses children’s presents

Kate Middleton has poked fun at how she got an “early start” on Christmas Day, as she spoke about the presents that she and Prince William gave to their children.The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday. As they walked from the Sandringham House to church, with King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, William and Kate were also joined by their three children: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.On Twitter, one fan shared a video of Kate approaching a group of well-wishers, before...
The Independent

Channel 4 promotes Andrew musical with billboard outside Woking Pizza Express

Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview.The van carrying the slogan “If you miss it, you’d better have a decent alibi” – a reference to his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis – appeared outside Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, on Thursday morning.Prince Andrew: The Musical, starring Kieran Hodgson, features a cast of comics and drag queens and is described as a “satirical send-up” set to seven original musical numbers.The Queen’s second son stepped...
The Independent

The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons on starring in an ‘Old Sheldon’ spin-off in 30 years

Jim Parsons has not entirely ruled out a spin-off series based on his character in The Big Bang Theory.The actor, 49, played Sheldon for the entirety of the hit sitcom, which came to an end after 12 seasons in 2019.It was Parsons’ decision to leave the sitcom that led to its eventual conclusion. He previously said he was ready “to get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me”.After the series ended, a spin-off titled Young Sheldon aired in 2017. In it, Iain Armitage plays a younger iteration of Parsons’ character.Young...
The Independent

Bella Thorne responds to Hollywood director who accused her of ‘flirting with him’ at age 10

Bella Thorne has responded to an unnamed Hollywood director who accused her of “flirting with him” when she was 10 years old.In a conversation during Tuesday’s (27 December) episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the 25-year-old Time Is Up star opened up about the accusations that “drive her crazy”.Thorne told host Ratajkowski that it was “f***ing stressful” being a child actor in the public eye.The Midnight Sun star shared a story of an audition she had when she was 10 years old where a male director claimed that she was “flirting with him” and making him...
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy