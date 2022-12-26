Read full article on original website
Jim Mayfield, International Trade Specialist with the Department of Commerce, will present at the January Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome International Trade Expert Jim Mayfield as our first guest speaker for the year at the January Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, January 10th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Jim is a Director at the U.S. Export Assistance Center – Orange County, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Jim leads a team of specialists who advise and assist Orange County-area companies with all aspects of their global export strategies.
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
2022 Year in Review: Elections, Goodbyes to Local Icons Dominate 2022 Headlines
The midterm elections and multiple openings on the San Clemente City Council represented a significant part of the 2022 news cycle in San Clemente. Candidates seeking to improve the area received opportunities to detail their visions for a better future, as well as meet with constituents to discuss what was on the minds of the public.
The O.C. Auditor-Controller releases his annual Citizens’ Report for FY 2021-22
The Orange County Auditor-Controller’s Office has released this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), also known as the Citizens’ Report, a summarized guide to the in-depth County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). Both reports reflect information from the 2021-22 Fiscal Year which began on July 1, 2021 and ended on June 30, 2022.
Friends of CASA Net $620K During Holiday Luncheon at VEA Newport Beach
Friends of CASA, a membership auxiliary of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County, hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon & Fashion Show on Thursday, December 8, at VEA Newport Beach. The Luncheon that began as a Holiday Tea 27 years ago has brought in over $6 million dollars since...
Another lame lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana police union against Chief Valentin has been dismissed
The Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) agreed to dismiss the second lawsuit filed against Chief David Valentin. In exchange for withdrawing Chief David Valentin’s Motion for Sanctions and waiving fees and costs, plaintiff attorney Corey Glave and the SAPOA have agreed to dismiss their complaint with prejudice against Chief David Valentin. The dismissal with prejudice follows an Orange County Superior Court’s ruling dismissing a similar lawsuit filed by the SAPOA against Chief Valentin and awarding over $26,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs against the SAPOA.
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Orange County
North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Orange County-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Orange County Fair & Event Center for a limited run, Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest...
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
Free New Year’s bus rides offered by the OCTA
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular...
Five women stole a safe from Produce World in Orange
Five women succeeded in stealing an 80-pound safe at the Produce World Market, on Dec. 17. The theft was captured on surveillance video which was released by the Orange Police Department. Three of the suspects distracted store employees with questions, while the other two women went to the back of...
La Palma police blotter, December 15 to December 21, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 15, 2022. Grand...
Seal Beach Police Department promotes four officers
The Seal Beach Police Department is ringing in the new year by promoting four officers to the rank of police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. In late November of 2022, Michael Henderson was selected to be the Seal Beach Chief of Police. As a result of this internal promotion, several vacancies were created within the ranks of the Seal Beach Police Department. After an extensive testing and evaluation process, the following individuals have been promoted:
Cappy’s Café Celebrates 40 Years of Serving Fun Food and Fond Memories
Restaurants come and go. Food trends transform. You might say the only thing permanent in the restaurant industry is change. Surviving more than 20 years is impressive. Few local restaurants can match Five Crowns’ record of 55+ years, but we do have several that have been around for many decades.
Register now for the Lakewood Run
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023. You can register online now at the Lakewood Run website. To inquire about group rate entries or to get more event information, email [email protected]. Participants will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s...
The Garden Grove Police Dept. will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Dec. 30
On December 30, the Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Garden Grove. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose...
Police Find Deceased Body of Missing 94-Year-Old Local Woman
The weeklong search for a missing San Juan Capistrano resident came to an end at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, as Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies located the subject’s body along the San Juan Creek. Shirley Jean Airth, dead at 94, was found in a heavily vegetated creek bed...
Westminster police pursuit ended in a drug bust
Last Friday night, at approximately 11 p.m., a Westminster police department officer attempted to stop a vehicle for California Vehicle Code (CVC) violations at Westminster Blvd/Beach Blvd. The driver, 60-year-old Tim Hughes of Downey, CA, failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Hughes began throwing suspected...
Anaheim man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Fountain Valley
On December 17, 2022, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to two different parking lots in the north end of the city and took four separate vehicle burglary reports. Officers canvassed the area and located video surveillance. Detectives began investigating the case and discovered the same suspect, identified as Gus...
A robber targeted a woman in Westminster on Christmas day but got pepper sprayed instead
An armed robber on a bicycle targeted a woman who was out walking on Christmas morning, in Westminster, but she turned the tables on him by pepper spraying the suspect, according to the Westminster Police Department. The attempted armed robbery happened at the area of Bushard Street and England Avenue...
