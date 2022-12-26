Read full article on original website
Russia says Ukraine ‘not ready for dialogue’ amid peace summit plans
Ukraine’s proposed peace plan shows it is “not ready for dialogue,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state media on Thursday. Lavrov told state-owned RIA Novosti that Moscow will not engage with Ukrainian officials on peace negotiations under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s currently proposed 10-point plan. “Obviously, Kyiv is not ready for dialogue,” Lavrov said.…
Meet the dissident Russians living the 'nightmare from which it is impossible to wake up'
CNN — For Andrei Soldatov and his friends, February 24 marked the end of Russia as they knew it. In the early hours of that day, President Vladimir Putin announced that he had ordered Russian troops into Ukraine. "And all of a sudden, everything we still believed in got completely compromised," Soldatov, a Russian investigative journalist who lives in self-imposed exile in London, told CNN.
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
CNN — Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov's death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India's northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its 'wanted' list
CNN — Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its "wanted" list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry. Grozev, who is Bulgarian, is the lead Russia investigator at the journalism group Bellingcat. Information published on the ministry's website said he was "wanted under an article of the...
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month,...
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi's help with peace plan
CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was relying on India's help to implement a "peace formula" during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The call comes as New Delhi seeks to boost trade ties with Moscow after becoming one of the largest purchasers of Russian oil -- defying Western sanctions and providing a vital financial lifeline to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin wages an unprovoked war against its neighbor.
Moscow police chief hints at possible release of Idaho murders 911 call
The chief of police in the college town where four University of Idaho students were killed last month has hinted at the possible release of the 911 call that alerted authorities to the killings.Much about the 13 November stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow remains a mystery. The criminal investigation is now its seventh week with no arrests made or suspects named. Among the many oddities of the case is the fact that the 911 call that led to the discovery of the bodies came eight to nine hours after the murders...
Blackouts pose potentially deadly risk to Ukrainians who need power for lifesaving medical devices
CNN — For Olena Isayenko, the beeping sound her oxygen machine makes when disconnected from power is far scarier than the screeching of the air raid sirens now commonly heard throughout Kyiv. She suffers from respiratory failure, meaning she can't breathe adequately on her own and must receive a...
US officials criticize Ethiopian report on Boeing Max crash
WASHINGTON — U.S. crash investigators say Ethiopian authorities failed to consider all factors that contributed to a deadly 2019 crash after a key flight-control system malfunctioned on a Boeing 737 Max airplane. The National Transportation Safety Board agreed with the Ethiopians' conclusion that the automated flight system was partly...
11 convicted over deadly extremist attack in Ivory Coast
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST — Eleven people were sentenced to life in prison in Ivory Coast on Wednesday after being convicted of carrying out an Islamic extremist attack that killed 19 people and injured dozens more on a tourist beach nearly seven years ago. The killings in the Grand-Bassam resort...
Official: Car crashes into street party in Nigeria; 7 killed
ABUJA, NIGERIA — An out-of-control car crashed into a crowd at a large street party in southern Nigeria on Tuesday, leaving seven people dead and many others injured, authorities told The Associated Press. The driver lost control of the car on a packed street in Calabar, Cross River State...
Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge
In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as leader of Israel's likely most right-wing government ever
CNN — Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday completed a dramatic return as Israel's prime minister, after being sworn in as the leader of what is likely to be the country's most right-wing government in history. Netanyahu and his government were sworn in on Thursday for his sixth term as prime minister,...
Irish tourist dies in fall from moving train in Thailand
BANGKOK — An Irish national taking a tour in western Thailand died Tuesday after falling out of a moving train, police said. The man was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward, whose Irish passport said he was born in New Zealand. His current place of residence was not immediately known, but he entered Thailand on Monday on a tourist visa.
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict
CNN — US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
Devastating disasters and flickers of hope: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2022
CNN — From a small island in Polynesia to the white-sand beaches of Florida, the planet experienced a dizzying number of climate and extreme weather disasters in 2022. Blistering summer heat broke records in drought-stricken China, threatening lives and food production. In the United States, drought and sea level rise clashed at the mouth of the historically low Mississippi River. And in South Africa, climate change made rainfall that triggered deadly floods heavier and twice as likely to occur.
