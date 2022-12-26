The chief of police in the college town where four University of Idaho students were killed last month has hinted at the possible release of the 911 call that alerted authorities to the killings.Much about the 13 November stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow remains a mystery. The criminal investigation is now its seventh week with no arrests made or suspects named. Among the many oddities of the case is the fact that the 911 call that led to the discovery of the bodies came eight to nine hours after the murders...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 35 MINUTES AGO