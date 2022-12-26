ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10

GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness

Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched

Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
IRVINE, CA
yovenice.com

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Upgrades coming at Whit Carter Park

LANCASTER — Whit Carter Park will get upgraded exercise equipment thanks to a $1, 30-year lease agreement between the Lancaster Housing Authority and the city for land use at the park. The Housing Authority assumed ownership of the park, at 45635 Sierra Highway, in 2013. The city has operated...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless

Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573

LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill

Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

'Treecycling': Tree recycling offered at 12 Long Beach locations

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The City of Long Beach is launching its Christmas tree recycling program Monday. Starting Monday, December 26, you can drop off your trees at 12 different locations. The drop-off locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
