Investors bullish on Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA) price dips to multi-month low

London, England, December 28, 2022, Alpha Sigma Capital, announced today Patrick Martin has joined Alpha Sigma Capital as General Partner in Europe. Mr. Martin’s experience spans 30 years as a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and investment banker. He has co-founded and scaled companies, raised and invested hundreds of millions in growth capital, and achieved many successful exits via M&A and IPOs. He is an experienced and successful investor in blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 companies through his family office comprising a portfolio of over 40 companies built over the last 5 years, as well as, half a dozen LP investments in leading venture funds. He is a frequent speaker and industry specialist on all things fintech, Web3, and blockchain.

