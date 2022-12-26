ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investors bullish on Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA) price dips to multi-month low

coinchapter.com

Binance (BNB) to build a regulatory framework, Litecoin (LTC) launches MWEB upgrade, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) grows multifold

Cryptocurrency markets are growing rapidly and there are a number of cryptocurrencies that have seen huge price increases in the past few months. One such cryptocurrency is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But what are the key reasons for its price highs? In this article, we will highlight the current updates with Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) networks, and explain why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will be better than them in the coming year.
coinchapter.com

Ethereum Price Signals Trouble, Why ETH Bulls Need To Protect This Support

Ether price is slowly moving lower from the $1,240 resistance. ETH/USD traded below a key bullish trend line at $1,205 on the 4-hours chart. The price could accelerate lower if it stays below $1,240 and the 50 simple moving average (4-hours, blue). New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH is signaling a downside...
coinchapter.com

SOL price drops below $10 – Solana dead or a bullish turn ahead?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL) price stood at $9.4 on Dec 29, establishing a two-year low. In detail, the token dropped 23% since Dec 22, totaling the month-to-date losses at 35%. So, is the token still viable at 97% below its all-time high?. SOL charts favor the...
coinchapter.com

Five commandments that crypto investors learned in 2022

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – It’s been a crazy year with no shortage of surprises, both good and horrific disappointing. While many traders await the new year with a little nervous twitch in their eyes, here are some of the valuable lessons 2022 has taught us all. #1 Don’t believe...
coinchapter.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Told FTX Execs to Hide $8B in Alameda’s Liabilities

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) directed FTX’s top executives to hide $8 billion in liabilities in a fake customer account which he called “our Korean friend’s account” or “the weird Korean account.”. According to a Dec 13 lawsuit the United States Commodities Futures...
coinchapter.com

Discover HedgeUp: The New Crypto Project Revolutionizing the Alternative Investment Market

The alternative investment market is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world of finance, and many investors are looking to capitalize. In fact, it’s predicted that the total value of all alternative investments under management will hit $17.2 trillion by 2025. Investors are flocking to alternative investments due...
coinchapter.com

Oryen Network Presale Live – DApp Release Causes Buying Frenzy Among Fantom and Avalanche Holder

Oryen Network, the up-and-coming blockchain platform for staking, trading, and asset management, has hit the news headlines after a successful presale of its native token ORY. The presale has seen an incredible 570% growth since its launch in late 2022, and with market sentiment at an all-time low, ORY remains one of the most promising investments right now.
coinchapter.com

Experts Ring Recession Bells for 2023 – Another Crash for Bitcoin?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin took a hit in 2022, plunged 65% year-to-date, taking cues from the declining stock market, Federal Reserve’s hawkish attempts to curb the growing inflation, and the dire geopolitical situation in Ukraine. As a result, the BTC/USD rate still bobbed below $16,900 on Dec 27.
coinchapter.com

XRP Price Prediction: Make-or-Break Scenario, 100 DSMA Is The Key

Ripple price is still struggling to clear the $0.3750 resistance zone. XRP is following a major bearish trend line with current resistance at $0.3755 on the daily chart. The price could soon make the next major move either above $0.3750 or below $0.3320. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Ripple’s XRP is consolidating below...
coinchapter.com

FTX Customers Sue Sam Bankman-Fried and Co. in Latest Class Action

BERLIN (CoinChapter.com) — On Dec 27, former customers of FTX filed a lawsuit against the company and its former executives, including ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The suit aims to prioritize the exchange users when allocating the owed money. FTX and its former founders have been the target of various...
coinchapter.com

Alpha Sigma Capital Welcomes Patrick Martin as General Partner, Europe

London, England, December 28, 2022, Alpha Sigma Capital, announced today Patrick Martin has joined Alpha Sigma Capital as General Partner in Europe. Mr. Martin’s experience spans 30 years as a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and investment banker. He has co-founded and scaled companies, raised and invested hundreds of millions in growth capital, and achieved many successful exits via M&A and IPOs. He is an experienced and successful investor in blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 companies through his family office comprising a portfolio of over 40 companies built over the last 5 years, as well as, half a dozen LP investments in leading venture funds. He is a frequent speaker and industry specialist on all things fintech, Web3, and blockchain.
coinchapter.com

Guarda Wallet Prepaid Visa Card Now Supports More Assets

Guarda, a secure non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet and platform, released its prepaid Visa card in the second half of 2022. To use the card, clients have to top it up with cryptocurrency from one of these wallets: XDC, USDD, DAI, TRX, USDT, XRP, DOT, LTC, ETH, ETC, ADA, EOS, BCH, and BTC.
coinchapter.com

3Commas Gets Into “Sorry” Mode After Losing Clients’ $14.8M

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — After vehemently denying any problem with their database, trading platform 3Commas has finally accepted that it was the source of an API leak. The announcement from 3Commas came after an anonymous Twitter user published around 100,000 API keys belonging to 3Commas users. Moreover, the leaker claimed they would publish the remaining list randomly “in the upcoming days.”
coinchapter.com

Persian Sea Shipping Lines Enters the Crypto Industry

In order to ensure trust among participants, the team worked with SolidProof. The collaboration helped the team complete a KYC check and audit their smart contracts before launch. With these measures in place, this project looks promising as one of the most secure token offerings available today. The Presale Announcement.
coinchapter.com

Southwest Airlines is Under a Total Meltdown of Cancellations

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Southwest Airlines went from the most popular airline a few years ago to a sore eye of late. Unfortunately, due to a severe cold and snow streak the US experienced, Southwest has some bad numbers to report this holiday season. The airline canceled 5,400 flights with...
