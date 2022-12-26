Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea Should Not Be Feared Because of Nuclear Weapons -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that North Korea is not a source of fear because of its nuclear weapons, and its provocations must be met with retaliation, Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
US News and World Report
North Korea Enters 2023 With Clear Plan for Military Escalation
North Korea on Wednesday signaled that it plans to escalate its weapons development and production – to include potential nuclear tests – at a time it senses weakness from its adversaries in the region. [. Read:. North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting ]
US News and World Report
South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
US News and World Report
North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country's military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension. On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged...
US News and World Report
North Korea's Weapons Programme Defies COVID Outbreak, Reaches 'Uncharted Territory'
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea forged ahead with its missile programme in 2022 and took steps toward resuming testing of nuclear bombs, as world events including the COVID pandemic and war fractured the already tenuous international pressure against it. The country acknowledged its first COVID-19 outbreak in May, prolonging already...
US News and World Report
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
US News and World Report
Cambodian Casino Fire Kills 19, Dozens More Feared Dead
POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City...
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report
Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes
President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Require Negative COVID Test For Chinese Visitor Entry
U.S. to Require Negative COVID Test For Chinese Visitor Entry. THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) – All travelers flying from China to the United States will soon be required to produce a negative COVID test or show proof of recovery if they’ve had a recent COVID infection, U.S. health officials announced Wednesday.
Afghanistan aid work compromised by Taliban ban on female NGO employees
Martin Griffiths, the head of UN humanitarian operations, is to fly to Kabul to try to resolve the crisis caused by the Taliban’s surprise decision to ban women working for NGO aid groups in the country. The move came as Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, said...
US News and World Report
Key Suspect in Danish Tax Fraud Could Be Extradited From Dubai, Denmark Says
OSLO (Reuters) -The Danish foreign ministry on Thursday said a Dubai court had ruled that the main suspect in a dividend tax fraud case can be extradited to Denmark for prosecution, although the decision will be appealed. Briton Sanjay Shah, who has denied any wrongdoing, is suspected of submitting applications...
US News and World Report
Italy PM Meloni Determined to Bring Expo 2030 World Fair to Rome
ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor. "As an Italian and a Roman, I...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Weighs Heavy on Minds in Moscow as New Year Holiday Nears
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations. In street interviews in the centre of the capital, some also said they were noticing...
US News and World Report
Israel's Netanyahu Must Manage Right-Wing Firebrands on Return to Power
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu will need all his experience as Israel's longest-serving prime minister as he returns at head one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history, facing division at home and unconcealed alarm abroad. Netanyahu, 73, who was sworn in as premier again on Thursday, has...
US News and World Report
Agreement Over IKEA's Russia Sale Could Be Reached in Days, Says Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) - An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after...
US News and World Report
Lithuania Signs Contract With Nexter to Buy 18 French Caesar Artillery Guns
PARIS (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defence Ministry signed a contract with French group Nexter for the purchase of 18 Caesar artillery guns, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter. The deal was signed during a visit of Lithuania's Defence Minister to Paris and is part of an agreement strengthening defence...
US News and World Report
Australia Says No Change to Rules Regarding Travellers From China
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia is making no change to its rules around allowing travellers from China into the country, despite measures by some countries to require mandatory COVID-19 tests, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday. "We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian...
US News and World Report
Lack of Info on China's COVID-19 Surge Stirs Global Concern
BEIJING (AP) — Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no...
US News and World Report
South Africa Tanker Explosion Death Toll Jumps to 27
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll from a gas tanker blast in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has climbed to 27, the provincial health department said on Thursday. The explosion in the city's Boksburg suburb on Saturday tore the roof off the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders up to 500 metres from the scene.
Comments / 0