AZFamily
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix puppy with heart murmur needs a new home
Hershey is an Australian cattle dog mix at the Arizona Humane Society with a special heart condition - and he needs a new forever home. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Meet Hershey! Puppy with heart condition needs a special fur-ever home
PHOENIX - A puppy in Phoenix is looking for a new home - but his heart condition will require an owner with a big heart themselves. Little Hershey certainly lives up to his name and is sweet as can be. The four-month-old Australian cattle dog mix loves to play, and he's currently housed at the Arizona Humane Society near 15th Avenue and Dobbins.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Habitat for Humanity homes built for homeless vets burglarized right before move in
PHOENIX - A police investigation in Phoenix is underway after a burglary at two Habitat for Humanity homes that were set to house homeless female veterans. The crime happened at 57th Avenue and McDowell Road. Ten female veterans were set to move in this week, but now, that deadline will be pushed back.
fox10phoenix.com
'Christmas on the Farm' helps families facing hardship celebrate the holiday
A special Christmas celebration happened in Scottsdale as dozens of orphans, foster kids, and survivors of domestic violence were part of "Christmas on the Farm." It was put on by Hunkapi and the fun included horseback riding, decorating sugar cookies and a toy shop where the kids could pick out a present.
AZFamily
Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
East Valley Tribune
Mom, 4 sons have a home beyond the holidays
After a 17-year relationship with the father of her four boys, Steffi Bounds gathered her kids and left North Carolina last year, fleeing domestic violence. She came to Arizona because she had family here but still had nowhere to stay. She and her boys, ages 14 to 1, bounced around...
AZFamily
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Mint Cannabis embraces season of giving by making surprise cash deliveries to local families in need
Many families and individuals find themselves financially strapped during the holidays, but for those who encounter unexpected hurdles, the season can be more stressful than joyous. When you add in the tightening economy, elimination of some federal assistance programs, and the increased costs of housing, groceries, energy and more, the holidays seem like they will be even more stressful this year as compared to previous years.
Death of Valley motorcyclist spurs his friends to raise awareness on safety gear
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley family is saying goodbye to their 19-year-old son after he was killed in a motorcycle crash just before Christmas Eve. Now one of his close riding buddies, Jeremy Behie, is hoping more riders do whatever they can to protect themselves from the dangers on the road -- especially when it comes to protective gear.
Rio Verde Foothills residents running out of time to find water before cutoff
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — In about 72 hours, the standpipe that supplies about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills, north of Scottsdale, will be cut off and there is one last Hail Mary attempt to prevent the shutoff from happening. Those homes rely on water hauled to tanks on...
fox10phoenix.com
Shoppers wake up early in Phoenix as they search for good deals
Some say Dec. 26 is a day when people make returns at stores, but in Phoenix, some people woke up early as they look for bargains. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
fox10phoenix.com
Body of kidnapped teen found in rural Maricopa County
FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has the latest on a homicide investigation after the body of 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was found in a rural part of Maricopa County. He was taken by two gunmen just over a week ago from a west Phoenix home.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighters rescue puppy stuck in can of dog food
PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a puppy after its head got stuck in a can of dog food on Monday. The small pup remained unhurt, and fire officials took to social media to applaud the rescue. "We are here to prevent harm and help everyone, furry friends included," officials...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighters' home in Glendale burglarized; dog and many other items went missing
GLENDALE, Ariz. - For two Phoenix firefighters, 2022's Christmas was anything but merry. According to a Facebook post made by Jacob Normali on his Facebook profile, his house in Glendale was broken into on Christmas morning. "Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of things were taken. Guns, all my personal...
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop
The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
