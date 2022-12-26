ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Vikings Defense Could Soon Receive Help

The Minnesota Vikings defense has remained a lackluster unit all season long. Outside of a half in which Ed Donatell’s group buckled down to pull off the greatest comeback in NFL history, they’ve continued to be burned over the past few weeks. Good news may be on the horizon, however.
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Vikings Must Make Critical Decision about Rookie

The first rookie class of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a bit disappointing, at least through 15 games of his maiden voyage. The expectations were high, especially for the first two picks, but they couldn’t fulfill those in their rookie campaigns. Lewis Cine lost his training camp battle to 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum, who earned a starting job. In Week 3 against Detroit, starter Harrison Smith could not play, and most thought about Cine starting. However, third-year player Josh Metellus took over the safety duties.
Former Vikings QB Benched in Washington

The Washington Commanders have the coveted motto “control their own destiny” in play to reach the 2022 playoffs, needing only to defeat the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys for admission. And at least for a week, the Commanders have opted to bench former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Once-Promising Viking Dropped by 4th Team in 2022

After playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals in the last four months, a once-promising Viking is looking for a fifth team. The Cardinals released Wyatt Davis on Tuesday, an offensive guard selected by ex-Vikings boss Rick Spielman in the 2021 NFL Draft....
RGIII is a Vikings Believer

Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
A Look at All the Vikings 2023 Draft Picks after Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of what should be a deep playoff run, so the 2023 NFL Draft is on the backburner for many fans right now. However, the draft is now just four months away, and we will find out who will be the next era of Minnesota Vikings, After Week 16, here is where the Vikings 2023 Draft picks stand. Draft order taken from tankathon.com.
Vikings Activate Rookie and Could Get TE Back

The Minnesota Vikings have been relatively lucky in terms of injuries, playing a significant role in their 12-3 season, including a potential playoff run. Now that the postseason is coming closer, the Vikings will get some reinforcements from their injured reserve list. Running back Ty Chandler was placed on IR...
Week 17 NFL Picks: Will the Vikings Pull Off a Win in Lambeau?

Dolphins -3.5 (L) Buccaneers/Cardinals U40.5 points (W) For the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going through some major injuries. Jalen Hurts seems to be on track to miss another week, which means Gardner Minshew will be the Eagles starting QB. Meanwhile, Lane Johnson is out for the rest of the regular season on the offensive line as well.
The National Folks Picking the Vikings over Packers

The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are three-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in Week 17. The Packers toppled the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, 26-20, granting Green Bay a reasonable path to the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and friends must beat the Vikings and Bears in the next two weeks and hope the Washington Commanders lose one game. The Vikings outlasted the New York Giants with a walk-off field goal last weekend.
