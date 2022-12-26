Read full article on original website
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Vikings Defense Could Soon Receive Help
The Minnesota Vikings defense has remained a lackluster unit all season long. Outside of a half in which Ed Donatell’s group buckled down to pull off the greatest comeback in NFL history, they’ve continued to be burned over the past few weeks. Good news may be on the horizon, however.
Vikings Do 1 Thing Like Recent Super Bowl Champions
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 and could lock up the number two seed in the NFC in the next couple of weeks when the purple team faces two divisional opponents, the Packers and the Bears. Most experts don’t buy the Vikings as serious contenders despite the excellent record. One reason...
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Vikings Must Make Critical Decision about Rookie
The first rookie class of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a bit disappointing, at least through 15 games of his maiden voyage. The expectations were high, especially for the first two picks, but they couldn’t fulfill those in their rookie campaigns. Lewis Cine lost his training camp battle to 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum, who earned a starting job. In Week 3 against Detroit, starter Harrison Smith could not play, and most thought about Cine starting. However, third-year player Josh Metellus took over the safety duties.
Former Vikings QB Benched in Washington
The Washington Commanders have the coveted motto “control their own destiny” in play to reach the 2022 playoffs, needing only to defeat the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys for admission. And at least for a week, the Commanders have opted to bench former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke...
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Once-Promising Viking Dropped by 4th Team in 2022
After playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals in the last four months, a once-promising Viking is looking for a fifth team. The Cardinals released Wyatt Davis on Tuesday, an offensive guard selected by ex-Vikings boss Rick Spielman in the 2021 NFL Draft....
RGIII is a Vikings Believer
Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
Vikings Duo Becomes Only 3rd to Reach 2022 Milestone
When the Minnesota Vikings signed edge rusher Za’Darius Smith in free agency, and it was confirmed Danielle Hunter would be staying in town, it led to the mouthwatering prospect of two elite edge rushers on the Vikings defense. The phrase “meet at the quarterback” was quickly banded around.
A Look at All the Vikings 2023 Draft Picks after Week 16
The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of what should be a deep playoff run, so the 2023 NFL Draft is on the backburner for many fans right now. However, the draft is now just four months away, and we will find out who will be the next era of Minnesota Vikings, After Week 16, here is where the Vikings 2023 Draft picks stand. Draft order taken from tankathon.com.
PurplePTSD: Decision Nears on Chandler, Underdogs yet Again, Pack Allegedly Back
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Today’s edition highlights Ty Chandler’s status, the Vikings as underdogs again at Green Bay, and a Packers defender declaring “Pack is back.”
Vikings Activate Rookie and Could Get TE Back
The Minnesota Vikings have been relatively lucky in terms of injuries, playing a significant role in their 12-3 season, including a potential playoff run. Now that the postseason is coming closer, the Vikings will get some reinforcements from their injured reserve list. Running back Ty Chandler was placed on IR...
Minnesota TV and radio legend Mark Rosen announces engagement
Mark Rosen, the former WCCO sports director and current KFAN personality, has announced his engagement to Karin Nelson, the chief legal officer for the Minnesota Vikings. Rosen announced the engagement on his Twitter page Tuesday evening, saying Nelson "has brought pure joy back into my life and heart." Rosen announced...
Week 17 NFL Picks: Will the Vikings Pull Off a Win in Lambeau?
Dolphins -3.5 (L) Buccaneers/Cardinals U40.5 points (W) For the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going through some major injuries. Jalen Hurts seems to be on track to miss another week, which means Gardner Minshew will be the Eagles starting QB. Meanwhile, Lane Johnson is out for the rest of the regular season on the offensive line as well.
PurplePTSD: Missing D-Lineman, No. 1 Seed Feasible, Old Ways in Week 16
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Today’s edition highlights James Lynch’s injury, the availability of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Ted Schwerzler’s assessment of Vikings-Colts.
The National Folks Picking the Vikings over Packers
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are three-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in Week 17. The Packers toppled the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, 26-20, granting Green Bay a reasonable path to the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and friends must beat the Vikings and Bears in the next two weeks and hope the Washington Commanders lose one game. The Vikings outlasted the New York Giants with a walk-off field goal last weekend.
