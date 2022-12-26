ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

CalOSHA seek to extend COVID-19 workforce regs to 2024

TULARE COUNTY – With constant changes to COVID-19 regulations in the past few years, the state plans to set additional regulations for the next two years. On Dec. 15, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as Cal/OSHA, Standards Board voted 6-1 to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 regulations. These include providing masks to employees, reporting an outbreak in cases to authorities and providing COVID-19 prevention training, among other measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

New California Overtime Rate in 2023 for Agricultural Employees Working for Employers who Employ 25 or Fewer Employees

December 28, 2022 - Oakland - California’s overtime rate for agricultural employees working for employers who employ 25 or fewer employees will change starting January 1, 2023. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will be required to pay overtime for all hours after an agricultural employee works over nine hours in a workday or over 50 hours in a workweek.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sb-american.com

Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged

In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New Laws To Take Effect For California DMV

Several new laws are expected to take effect beginning in the 2023 new year for the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).  Laws listed below are set to take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023.  Online Driver’s License Renewal for Californians 70 and Older Ends December 31 (AB 174, Committee on Budget) California law will again ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Covered California enrollment deadline coming on New Year’s Eve

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV): Covered California urges Californians to sign up for health care coverage before the Saturday deadline. Officials want Californians who do not have health insurance to sign up due to the recent increases in cases of RSV, COVID and other illnesses. Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said access to health care coverage The post Covered California enrollment deadline coming on New Year’s Eve appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?

Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California. According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law

In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Extra Social Security payment coming to many California residents this month

Photo of money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Do you receive Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters

Reports can be made at (888) 397-3993 or (213) 240-7821, or online at www.redcap.link/covidreport. There is no change to the present reporting requirement. Continued reporting of COVID-19 case clusters and outbreaks at workplaces is especially important during the winter surge of respiratory infections. Public Health’s outbreak investigators help employers to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak among their workforce.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10

GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

