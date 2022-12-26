ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Joe Woodhouse’s recipes for leftover Christmas vegetables

By Joe Woodhouse
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWdMF_0juYWn9j00
Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian. Food styling: Emily Kydd. Prop styling: Jennifer Kay. Food assistant: Anna Colwell.

These recipes reimagine your Christmas leftovers; they are also a fresh way of working with what’s on offer at this time of year. The idea is to keep things easy and stress-free, so you use up what you have, though with as much veg as possible, as well as bursts of citrus flavour to liven everything up. Use these recipes as a baseline and adapt them to your liking.

Roast brussels sprouts with herby lemon yoghurt (pictured top)

This is a great way to put sprouts centre stage. This dish can be eaten solo with some bread, rice or potatoes, or as part of a larger meal. You could also try using savoy or hispi cabbage wedges instead of sprouts.

Prep 10 min

Cook 15 min

Serves 4 as a side or 2 as meal with some flatbread

4 tbsp olive oil, for roasting

500g

brussels sprouts, outer leaves trimmed

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely grated

Zest of 1 lemon, plus the juice of ½ lemon

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky

salt

200g natural yoghurt

15g soft green herbs

(dill, chives, parsley, coriander, etc) finely chopped, plus a few extra leaves to garnish

Heat the oven to 240C (220C fan)/475F/gas 9. Put the olive oil and sprouts in a roasting tray, toss to coat, then roast, shaking the tray every now and then, so they cook evenly, for about 12 minutes – you want them to cook quickly, take on colour on the outside, but without going overly soft in the middle (if they need a bit longer, keep them in the oven for a minute or two).

Meanwhile, either in a small blender or by hand, whisk the garlic, lemon juice, a tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil and a good pinch of salt with the yoghurt. Add the herbs, blend smooth (or mix well to combine), then adjust the seasoning to taste, adding more lemon or herbs, if you like.

Spoon the yoghurt mix on to a serving plate and spread it out. Top with the sprouts, sprinkle with a few herb leaves, top with the lemon zest and dress with a final drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil before serving.

Christmas couscous with pomegranates, clementines and leftovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zidA_0juYWn9j00
Joe Woodhouse’s couscous salad with leftover Christmas veg, pomegranates and clementine.

This is an adaptable dish and a tasty way to use up some of the veg you may have left over after the big day. Use these amounts only as a guide, and make any additions that you think might work well. You can use already cooked veg (just chop it roughly), or raw (in which case shred it and add for some freshness, which may well be needed after all the festivities).

Prep 20 min

Cook 40 min

Serves 6

5 tbsp olive oil

2 onions

, red and/or brown, peeled and roughly sliced

Salt and black pepper

400g couscous

Juice and zest of

1 lemon

100g whole blanched almonds

150g pomegranate seeds (ie, from 1 fruit)

5 clementines, or 2 oranges, peeled and diced

1 tbsp cumin seeds, toasted and crushed

2-3 carrots, trimmed and grated

500g cooked or raw vegetables (leftover roast veg, say, or raw cabbage or greens – anything that you have to hand, though a mixture of the two is good)

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Warm three tablespoons of the oil in a large frying pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and a good pinch of salt, then cook gently, stirring every now and then, for 12-16 minutes, until soft and with just a bit of colour; the onions should still be fairly plump and juicy. Set aside.

Meanwhile, put the remaining oil and the couscous in a large bowl. Mix well with a fork to coat each grain with oil, then add the lemon juice and zest, a decent pinch of salt and 450ml just-boiled water, and stir to combine. Cover tightly and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

Toast the almonds in the hot oven for 10-12 minutes, until golden, then remove and, once they are cool enough to handle, chop roughly.

Fluff up the couscous, raking it through with a fork and turning it over, then mix in the almonds, pomegranate seeds, diced citrus, cumin and carrots. If you are using leftover cooked veg, add this now, as well as any hardier raw veg such as cabbage, which I like to shred and add now so they soften in the dressing. Mix well to incorporate, then adjust the seasoning to taste. If you are using softer raw veg, such as spinach, wilt it with the onions at the start or add to the salad just before serving, so it doesn’t go soggy.

This keeps well in the fridge, so use it to help support other meals, or to give a cheese-and-biscuit session some extra substance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I thought Grandma’s recipe had died with her – and Christmas would never be the same

W — hen you think of Christmas, which food springs to mind? Perhaps turkey, mince pies or mulled wine? For me, it’s the festive fruit tart my grandmother baked every year, to be eaten on Christmas Eve. When we settled down to eat dessert on 24 December, after all the hustle and bustle of festive preparations, journeys across the country and the tensions that often come with a family Christmas, the serving of the tart was a signal to relax.
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
TODAY.com

62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy

From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
VERMONT STATE
ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
shefinds

The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy