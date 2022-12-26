ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The ‘who said it’ quiz of the year! Who claimed to break the rules without knowing – and who enraged social media?

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
  1. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCmGw_0juYWmH000
    Who Said It? quiz composite with the Queen, Margaret Thatcher and Donald Trump. Composite: Guardian Design; Ben Queenborough/PinPep/REX/Shutterstock; Shawn Thew/EPA; Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Croft/PA; Milyanchikov Sergey/Alamy

    “Nobody warned me that it was against the rules, because I would have remembered that.”

    1. Boris Johnson

    2. Rebekah Vardy

    3. Matt Hancock

    4. Kanye West

  2. “In a drama, I’m not the person with a knife, I’m the person getting chased. In a comedy, I’m not the person farting, I’m the person who smelled it.”

    1. Larry David

    2. Jason Bateman

    3. Jenna Coleman

    4. Sally Phillips

  3. “When I bought my first property, going abroad, the easyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn’t exist. I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I’d go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick. I don’t want to belittle those people who can’t do it. But there are loads of people who can do it and don’t.”

    1. Camilla Windsor

    2. Keir Starmer

    3. Kirstie Allsopp

    4. Matt Smith

  4. “We have seen Russian tanks hitting the atomic power station and everybody has to understand that this is terror against everyone.”

    1. Joe Biden

    2. Jens Stoltenberg

    3. Volodymyr Zelenskiy

    4. Emmanuel Macron

  5. “Christ is risen, Alleluia. He is risen indeed, Alleluia, Alleluia.”

    1. The Pope

    2. Jacob Rees-Mogg

    3. Carrie Johnson

    4. Mario Conti

  6. “We have a real, absolute, not relative poverty issue going to come in the UK, with food banks oversubscribed. I am virtually out of tools to help people now.”

    1. Kwasi Kwarteng

    2. Jeremy Hunt

    3. Sajid Javid

    4. Martin Lewis

  7. “I think it was Margaret Thatcher who said that every prime minister needs a Willy. A woman like me doesn’t have one.”

    1. Penny Mordaunt

    2. Liz Truss

    3. Kemi Badenoch

    4. Thérèse Coffey

  8. “The working class is back. We refuse to be meek, we refuse to be humble, we refuse to wait for politicians and policy-writers – and we refuse to be poor any more.”

    1. Keir Starmer

    2. Mick Lynch

    3. Jeremy Corbyn

    4. Declan Donnelly

  9. “Watching those instruments of power, the crown and the orb and the sceptre being taken back, that had been given to the Queen at the coronation and put on the altar – the reign was over. I was very moved by that.”

    1. David Dimbleby

    2. King Charles

    3. Phillip Schofield

    4. Holly Willoughby

  10. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox populi, vox dei.”

    1. Clarence Thomas

    2. Elon Musk

    3. Ron DeSantis

    4. Mia Love

Solutions

1:A - The prime minister danced around various explanations for the lockdown parties that took place in Downing Street, running the gamut from saying there were no parties, through to saying that he did not attend any parties if there were any, landing at the start of the year on arguably his weakest line: nobody told me about these rules that I made., 2:B - The Ozark and Arrested Development star made an unusually acute evaluation of his entire career-to-date, the timeless man who runs away and smells things., 3:C - Avocados were so 2021: this year, the nonsensical reason young people can’t afford anything is that they spend all their money on their Netflix lifestyles. Kirstie Allsopp took the first-mover advantage, if the advantage you want is to get everyone to hate you on social media., 4:C - Two weeks after Russian hostilities began, the president of Ukraine addressed the Commons, underlining the gravity of Putin’s actions and intentions. A parliament, at that point, incapable of talking seriously about anything briefly halted its antics to acknowledge Zelenskiy’s courage., 5:B - It was Rees-Mogg, the man least likely to pass through the eye of a needle, who briefly took himself to be God’s representative on Twitter, at Eastertide., 6:D - Yes, those were some trick answers, since obviously the chancellor of the exchequer never had the tools to help people in the first place! The answer is Martin Lewis, the money saving expert and 2022’s Marcus Rashford., 7:A - Yes, that was Penny Mordaunt firing up the Margaret Thatcher quote generator for a nonsensical reference to trans issues. As pleasant as it would be to forget the unedifying spectacle of the Tory leadership contest, some details just won’t budge., 8:B - The head of the RMT union ignited support in the most surprising places – for brevity let’s call it “everywhere” – with rolling rail strikes and straight talking., 9:A - The veteran broadcaster came out of retirement to load incredible simple statements with fathomless meaning, the way only he, and all the people related to him, can., 10:B - Relax, everyone, Donald Trump can’t be reinstated into the presidency until people vote for him, which is ages away. This was just a reinstatement to Twitter, decreed by its billionaire owner; the orange spectre declined to take it up (at the time of writing), but that wasn’t even the most embarrassing moment for Musk that day.

Scores

  1. 10 and above.

    A perfect score! You really have been paying attention this year. You even paid attention to Kirstie Allsopp. Impressive.

  2. 7 and above.

    You’re probably after some patronising but warm and heartfelt remark, such as: “Congratulations! You really have been paying attention this year, particularly with regards to your Guardian reading, and we wish you a merry Christmas.” And you’re in luck! Congratulations etc.

  3. 0 and above.

    Performative failure, signalling derision for the quiz form, seasonal variants in particular: I take your point. Bravo.

  4. 4 and above.

    Look, it’s one thing not to care if, say, Phil and Holly were accused of jumping the queue for the Queen’s lying in state, or whether a megalomaniac has taken over a well-known social media platform that you never use anyway; it’s actually better for your wellbeing not to care who’s leading the Conservative party. But it’s another thing not to notice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
OK! Magazine

'A Desperate Cry For Help!': Donald Trump Ridiculed After His 'Major Announcement' Flops

After Donald Trump told his supporters he had a "major announcement" coming up, his fans were less than pleased with the news. On Thursday, December 15, the former president, 76, took to Truth Social to share what was happening. “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe,...
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Female MP claims she was ‘touched inappropriately by male MP on trip overseas’

A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.The MP also...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Landlord Casts Doubt on Yet Another Claim by George Santos

Congressman-elect George Santos’ list of alleged fibs is somehow still growing. In a report published Friday, The New York Times cast doubt on his claim that his New York home was vandalized after he and his husband returned from a New Year’s Eve bash at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. In March, Santos claimed to Newsday and on his Twitter account that the Queens home was pelted with stones and eggs in January 2021, which he suggested was a blowback to negative publicity about the mask-free Mar-a-Lago bash. But the home’s owner, Nancy Pothos, who also lived on the floor below Santos, told the Times she couldn’t recall any such incident. The NYPD also had no reports of violence, vandalism, or disputes at the address that January, despite Santos’ claim that he spent four and a half hours filing police and insurance reports. Santos told Newsday the incident prompted him to move out—but Pothos said he only left in August, leaving behind $17,000 worth of damage. Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr and MTG under fire for ‘dumbest remarks ever’ about Zelensky’s US visit

Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.The Ukrainian leader is in Washington DC, to meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe...
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy