Read full article on original website
Related
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor.
North Korean drone provocations will come with a ‘severe price,’ Seoul says
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called the recent infiltration by North Korean drones "unacceptable" and vowed that such provocations will come with a "severe price."
WETM
France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that...
Comments / 0