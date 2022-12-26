Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Today’s Throwback Thursday memory focuses on the FNB fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was this week, 51 years ago, when the First National Bank of La Follette building was destroyed by fire and left a large part of downtown empty. This photo shows the beginning demolition on the section of buildings left between the FNB fire in 1971 and the Goodyear Store fire in November 1976. Each building anchored their respective ends of the block; FNB east and Goodyear west.
wvlt.tv
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
Harriman Utility Board not charging a callout fee for anyone who experienced frozen pipes
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Harriman Utility Board announced on social media Tuesday that customers who had problems with frozen pipes would not be charged the regular $50 callout fee or the $150 after-hours fee for workers to go out to their homes and check the service. Even if customers...
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
crossvillenews1st.com
THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY
The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire
A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.
indherald.com
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
1450wlaf.com
Wednesday’s five fires make for long day for firefighters
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first call of a house fire came in not long after sun up on Wednesday, and the last fire of the day was after dark on Wednesday evening. In all, five fires were worked by either the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, three fires, and the La Follette Fire Department, two fires. Aside from the property damage and six homes being saved, there were no injuries.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
1450wlaf.com
Dora Lee Denise Lynch Smith, age 52, of Jellico
Age 52 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born September 15, 1970, in La Follette, Tennessee. Brother: Harold Dewayne Lynch & wife Suzanne Lynch. A host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
1450wlaf.com
Wednesday’s fourth fire ignited just before 3pm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service are on their third fire call of the day. Crews were dispatched at 2:56pm to a brushfire near Norris Lake in the Rainbow area. “Four homes were saved. However, a lot of hot spots remain, and we’ll be here quite a while,” said Captain Daniel Lawson with the CCRFS.
Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals
On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
1450wlaf.com
Lindsey Honeycutt is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
District Attorney’s Office revokes bond of suspect in Rural King shooting
The suspect in the Rural King shooting bond has been revoked Wednesday morning, according to the District Attorney's Office.
bbbtv12.com
Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
