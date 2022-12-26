ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

1450wlaf.com

Today’s Throwback Thursday memory focuses on the FNB fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was this week, 51 years ago, when the First National Bank of La Follette building was destroyed by fire and left a large part of downtown empty. This photo shows the beginning demolition on the section of buildings left between the FNB fire in 1971 and the Goodyear Store fire in November 1976. Each building anchored their respective ends of the block; FNB east and Goodyear west.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY

The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Wednesday’s five fires make for long day for firefighters

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first call of a house fire came in not long after sun up on Wednesday, and the last fire of the day was after dark on Wednesday evening. In all, five fires were worked by either the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, three fires, and the La Follette Fire Department, two fires. Aside from the property damage and six homes being saved, there were no injuries.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Dora Lee Denise Lynch Smith, age 52, of Jellico

Age 52 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born September 15, 1970, in La Follette, Tennessee. Brother: Harold Dewayne Lynch & wife Suzanne Lynch. A host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
JELLICO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Wednesday’s fourth fire ignited just before 3pm

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service are on their third fire call of the day. Crews were dispatched at 2:56pm to a brushfire near Norris Lake in the Rainbow area. “Four homes were saved. However, a lot of hot spots remain, and we’ll be here quite a while,” said Captain Daniel Lawson with the CCRFS.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals

On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Lindsey Honeycutt is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
CARYVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
OAK RIDGE, TN

