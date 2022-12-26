Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxla.com
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden closure of Coco's restaurant
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they were shocked to learn their location was suddenly be shutting down, just days before New Year's Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 28 was the last day of operation for the popular restaurant. Customers formed a long line...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion on the market in Montecito for $33 million
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the $33.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion near Santa Barbara as the setting for their six-part Netflix docuseries.
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California
Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
Violent crash captured on video in Hollywood; residents say stretch of road is known for collisions
Residents living on Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood are urging Los Angeles city leaders to make a stretch of road safer after yet another violent hit-and-run crash.
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For January 2023
You’re going to do it. 2023 will be the year. You’re finally going to take advantage of all those free museum days your friends and family share on TikTok and IG. Sound right? If so, you came to the right list. Of course we have the usual calendar...
daytrippen.com
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations
With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
Pieology Celebrates Opening of its Newest Location
This Pieology Pizzeria opening marks Akash Management’s 47th Pieology opening
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill
Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
Storm Surge And High Tides Test OC Beaches
Can a "living shoreline" save Capistrano Beach?
foxla.com
Oxnard father dead, family hospitalized after Christmas house fire
OXNARD, Calif. - A family is in mourning after a house fire claimed the life of their stepfather. According to the Oxnard Fire Department, they responded to a home at 1353 W. Guava St. around 3 a.m. on Christmas day. They say heavy fire and smoke was coming from the rear of the structure and multiple people were trapped.
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
CHP box in suspect to end chase in Rancho Palos Verdes
A suspect wanted for driving without license plates was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after CHP officers boxed him in during a move that forced the driver to surrender.
KTLA.com
Palm Springs woman with Alzheimer’s found 200 miles away from home after running out of gas
An 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s is safe and reunited with family after she went missing in Palm Springs and was found in Santa Barbara County. Around 12:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve, California Highway Patrol officers located a vehicle on the side of the 101 Freeway near Buellton, about 240 miles away from Palm Springs.
sitelinesb.com
Longtime Santa Barbara Chef Has Taken Over the Polo Club Restaurant
••• When Michael and Lisa Amador of Uncorked announced the restaurant’s closing in August, they wrote, “we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up.” Now we know what it is (via Edible Santa Barbara): they’re the owner-operators of Fieldside, the restaurant at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. It’s billed as a “coastal steakhouse”; the menu is posted on OpenTable; and non-members are welcome.
sitelinesb.com
New Downtown Penthouse Sells for $3.45 Million
40-acre lot in Carpinteria’s Rancho Monte Alegre; the seller paid $5 million in December 2021. Listed: $5.995 million in May 2022, cut to $5.5 million in September. Hope Ranch Fixer/teardown on 3.77 acres; the seller paid $4.75 million in February 2021. Listed: $4.95 million in December 2022. Closed: $4.95...
NBC Los Angeles
Car Crash Leaves 4 People Injured in Hermosa Beach
Four people were injured this morning when a red Jeep and white Dodge pickup collided in Hermosa Beach. The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. at Valley Drive and Second Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. All four of the victims were in the...
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
