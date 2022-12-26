ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations

With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
VENTURA, CA
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill

Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oxnard father dead, family hospitalized after Christmas house fire

OXNARD, Calif. - A family is in mourning after a house fire claimed the life of their stepfather. According to the Oxnard Fire Department, they responded to a home at 1353 W. Guava St. around 3 a.m. on Christmas day. They say heavy fire and smoke was coming from the rear of the structure and multiple people were trapped.
OXNARD, CA
Longtime Santa Barbara Chef Has Taken Over the Polo Club Restaurant

••• When Michael and Lisa Amador of Uncorked announced the restaurant’s closing in August, they wrote, “we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up.” Now we know what it is (via Edible Santa Barbara): they’re the owner-operators of Fieldside, the restaurant at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. It’s billed as a “coastal steakhouse”; the menu is posted on OpenTable; and non-members are welcome.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Downtown Penthouse Sells for $3.45 Million

40-acre lot in Carpinteria’s Rancho Monte Alegre; the seller paid $5 million in December 2021. Listed: $5.995 million in May 2022, cut to $5.5 million in September. Hope Ranch Fixer/teardown on 3.77 acres; the seller paid $4.75 million in February 2021. Listed: $4.95 million in December 2022. Closed: $4.95...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Car Crash Leaves 4 People Injured in Hermosa Beach

Four people were injured this morning when a red Jeep and white Dodge pickup collided in Hermosa Beach. The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. at Valley Drive and Second Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. All four of the victims were in the...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

