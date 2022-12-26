Read full article on original website
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
Jeannie Mai Shares Video of Baby Dressed Up as the Cutest Snowman
Jeannie Mai celebrated her first Christmas as a mother with her baby Monaco Mai Jenkins. As expected, there were plenty of cute moments with the little girl, especially when her parents put her in an adorable snowman costume. Mai, who shares Monaco with her husband, rapper Jeezy, posted a video...
‘Death of a Salesman’ Performance Disrupted by Disorderly Audience Member
Death of a Salesman had its Dec. 27 holiday performance disrupted by an audience member who approached the Broadway production’s stage and repeatedly engaged with members of its cast, including actor Wendell Pierce, amid the live show. The NYPD was called to the W. 44th St. Hudson Theatre on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. following a 911 call over a “disorderly person,” a spokesperson for the department told The Hollywood Reporter. No arrest was made. More from The Hollywood ReporterStephen Greif, 'Blake's 7' and 'The Crown' Actor, Dies at 78'Funny Girl,' Starring Lea Michele, Breaks New House Record As Broadway...
