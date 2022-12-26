Effective: 2022-12-29 05:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Elko; White Pine SIGNIFICANT MOISTURE MOVING INTO THE AREA COULD BRING RISES IN CREEKS AND STREAMS THIS WEEKEND An atmospheric river event will bring deep moisture across northern and central Nevada on Friday and possibly into Saturday. Snow levels during this time will rise between 6500 and 7500 feet depending on location. Surface temperatures will warm accordingly with high temperatures in the 40s and are expected to remain in the low 30s during the Friday overnight period. Rainfall forecasts at this time are showing amounts of three-quarters to one and one half inches of precipitation through early Sunday morning. Some small streams and creeks in Humboldt, Lander, Eureka, and Elko counties could see rises as rainfall runs off and some of the snowpack melts. Because of the potential for rises, it is advised to keep smaller children and pets away from cold and swift moving streams and rivers.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO