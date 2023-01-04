The 'Top 100 Alternative Artists' countdown: Who took the top spot?
What would the end of the year be without an epic countdown?
At the end of 2022, we counted down the Top 100 Alternative Artists of All Time , as voted by you, to help close out the year by celebrating decades of the best alternative music ever made - on your radio and on the free Audacy app.
Take a look at the final list, voted by you, below.
2022 Top 100 Alternative Artists Of All Time
100 - Limp Bizkit
99 - Glass Animals
98 - Deftones
97 - Phoenix
96 - Thirty Seconds To Mars
95 - Live
94 - All-American Rejects
93 - Everclear
92 - Kid Rock
91 - Kate Bush
90 - Tame Impala
89 - Hole
88 - Fatboy Slim
87 - Evanescence
86 - Bob Marley And The Wailers
85 - Prodigy
84 - Arctic Monkeys
83 - Fall Out Boy
82 - Arcade Fire
81 - David Bowie
80 - Cake
79 - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
78 - Daft Punk
77 - Cage The Elephant
76 - Garbage
75 - Sum 41
74 - Papa Roach
73 - Florence + The Machine
72 - The 1975
71 - Audioslave
70 - Modest Mouse
69 - Dave Matthews Band
68 - Mgmt
67 - The Lumineers
66 - Blur
65 - Mumford & Sons
64 - Rise Against
63 - The Cranberries
62 - Panic! At The Disco
61 - Tool
60 - Third Eye Blind
59 - AFI
58 - Foster The People
57 - Korn
56 - Bush
55 - Twenty One Pilots
54 - Kings Of Leon
53 - Death Cab For Cutie
52 - Rancid
51 - Jane's Addiction
50 - Metallica
49 - Violent Femmes
48 - Jimmy Eat World
47 - 311
46 - Paramore
45 - Bad Religion
44 - Eminem
43 - Social Distortion
42 - Queens Of The Stone Age
41 - The Clash
40 - The Strokes
39 - Imagine Dragons
38 - Oasis
37 - The Ramones
36 - Black Keys
35 - Gorillaz
34 - System Of A Down
33 - The Smiths
32 - My Chemical Romance
31 - Alice In Chains
30 - Alanis Morissette
29 - Beck
28 - Stone Temple Pilots
27 - Nine Inch Nails
26 - R.E.M.
25 - Soundgarden
24 - New Order
23 - The White Stripes
22 - Muse
21 - Coldplay
20 - Incubus
19 - Radiohead
18 - Weezer
17 - Rage Against The Machine
16 - Pearl Jam
15 - Beastie Boys
14 - Sublime
13 - The Killers
12 - U2
11 - The Smashing Pumpkins
10 - No Doubt
9 - Offspring
8 - The Cure
7 - Blink 182
6 - Foo Fighters
5 - Depeche Mode
4 - Green Day
3 - Linkin Park
2 - Nirvana
1 - Red Hot Chili Peppers
