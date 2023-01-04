ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

The 'Top 100 Alternative Artists' countdown: Who took the top spot?

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjSXn_0juYVo0F00

What would the end of the year be without an epic countdown?

At the end of 2022, we counted down the Top 100 Alternative Artists of All Time , as voted by you, to help close out the year by celebrating decades of the best alternative music ever made - on your radio and on the free Audacy app.

Take a look at the final list, voted by you, below.

2022 Top 100 Alternative Artists Of All Time

100 - Limp Bizkit
99 - Glass Animals
98 - Deftones
97 - Phoenix
96 - Thirty Seconds To Mars
95 - Live
94 - All-American Rejects
93 - Everclear
92 - Kid Rock
91 - Kate Bush
90 - Tame Impala
89 - Hole
88 - Fatboy Slim
87 - Evanescence
86 - Bob Marley And The Wailers
85 - Prodigy
84 - Arctic Monkeys
83 - Fall Out Boy
82 - Arcade Fire
81 - David Bowie
80 - Cake
79 - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
78 - Daft Punk
77 - Cage The Elephant
76 - Garbage
75 - Sum 41
74 - Papa Roach
73 - Florence + The Machine
72 - The 1975
71 - Audioslave
70 - Modest Mouse
69 - Dave Matthews Band
68 - Mgmt
67 - The Lumineers
66 - Blur
65 - Mumford & Sons
64 - Rise Against
63 - The Cranberries
62 - Panic! At The Disco
61 - Tool
60 - Third Eye Blind
59 - AFI
58 - Foster The People
57 - Korn
56 - Bush
55 - Twenty One Pilots
54 - Kings Of Leon
53 - Death Cab For Cutie
52 - Rancid
51 - Jane's Addiction
50 - Metallica
49 - Violent Femmes
48 - Jimmy Eat World
47 - 311
46 - Paramore
45 - Bad Religion
44 - Eminem
43 - Social Distortion
42 - Queens Of The Stone Age
41 - The Clash
40 - The Strokes
39 - Imagine Dragons
38 - Oasis
37 - The Ramones
36 - Black Keys
35 - Gorillaz
34 - System Of A Down
33 - The Smiths
32 - My Chemical Romance
31 - Alice In Chains
30 - Alanis Morissette
29 - Beck
28 - Stone Temple Pilots
27 - Nine Inch Nails
26 - R.E.M.
25 - Soundgarden
24 - New Order
23 - The White Stripes
22 - Muse
21 - Coldplay
20 - Incubus
19 - Radiohead
18 - Weezer
17 - Rage Against The Machine
16 - Pearl Jam
15 - Beastie Boys
14 - Sublime
13 - The Killers
12 - U2
11 - The Smashing Pumpkins
10 - No Doubt
9 - Offspring
8 - The Cure
7 - Blink 182
6 - Foo Fighters
5 - Depeche Mode
4 - Green Day
3 - Linkin Park
2 - Nirvana
1 - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , 90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Carrie Underwood

Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre! This week, Carrie Underwood joins the party.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy