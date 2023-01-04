The 'Top 100 Alternative Artists' countdown: Who took the top spot?

What would the end of the year be without an epic countdown?

At the end of 2022, we counted down the Top 100 Alternative Artists of All Time , as voted by you, to help close out the year by celebrating decades of the best alternative music ever made - on your radio and on the free Audacy app.

Take a look at the final list, voted by you, below.

2022 Top 100 Alternative Artists Of All Time

100 - Limp Bizkit

99 - Glass Animals

98 - Deftones

97 - Phoenix

96 - Thirty Seconds To Mars

95 - Live

94 - All-American Rejects

93 - Everclear

92 - Kid Rock

91 - Kate Bush

90 - Tame Impala

89 - Hole

88 - Fatboy Slim

87 - Evanescence

86 - Bob Marley And The Wailers

85 - Prodigy

84 - Arctic Monkeys

83 - Fall Out Boy

82 - Arcade Fire

81 - David Bowie

80 - Cake

79 - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

78 - Daft Punk

77 - Cage The Elephant

76 - Garbage

75 - Sum 41

74 - Papa Roach

73 - Florence + The Machine

72 - The 1975

71 - Audioslave

70 - Modest Mouse

69 - Dave Matthews Band

68 - Mgmt

67 - The Lumineers

66 - Blur

65 - Mumford & Sons

64 - Rise Against

63 - The Cranberries

62 - Panic! At The Disco

61 - Tool

60 - Third Eye Blind

59 - AFI

58 - Foster The People

57 - Korn

56 - Bush

55 - Twenty One Pilots

54 - Kings Of Leon

53 - Death Cab For Cutie

52 - Rancid

51 - Jane's Addiction

50 - Metallica

49 - Violent Femmes

48 - Jimmy Eat World

47 - 311

46 - Paramore

45 - Bad Religion

44 - Eminem

43 - Social Distortion

42 - Queens Of The Stone Age

41 - The Clash

40 - The Strokes

39 - Imagine Dragons

38 - Oasis

37 - The Ramones

36 - Black Keys

35 - Gorillaz

34 - System Of A Down

33 - The Smiths

32 - My Chemical Romance

31 - Alice In Chains

30 - Alanis Morissette

29 - Beck

28 - Stone Temple Pilots

27 - Nine Inch Nails

26 - R.E.M.

25 - Soundgarden

24 - New Order

23 - The White Stripes

22 - Muse

21 - Coldplay

20 - Incubus

19 - Radiohead

18 - Weezer

17 - Rage Against The Machine

16 - Pearl Jam

15 - Beastie Boys

14 - Sublime

13 - The Killers

12 - U2

11 - The Smashing Pumpkins

10 - No Doubt

9 - Offspring

8 - The Cure

7 - Blink 182

6 - Foo Fighters

5 - Depeche Mode

4 - Green Day

3 - Linkin Park

2 - Nirvana

1 - Red Hot Chili Peppers

