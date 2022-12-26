Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Two Officers were stabbed in a Long Island apartment by a knife-wielding suspectNewsing the StatesMedford, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport
2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
Ted's Favorites: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, CT. Yes, there are three bothers involved, and breakfasts are fabulous: https://www.3brothersdiner.com/. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of...
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
Area Hospitals On Lock-Down
2022-12-28@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Police said a man was refused treatment at St. Vincent’s Hospital and he became upset and threatened to come back and “shoot up the place”. As a result Bridgeport and St. Vincent’s Hospital went on lockdown until the man was arrested a short time later in Fairfield.
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
CBRE Arranges $48.65 Million Sale of 164-Unit Reserve41 in Norwalk, Connecticut
Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie, announced the $48.65 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Connecticut. CBRE represented the seller, Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm, Belpointe. The team also procured the buyer, Yellowstone...
15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT
Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
Christmas Eve DUI for Woman, 62
New Canaan Police on Christmas Eve arrested a 62-year-old Stamford woman and charged her with driving under the influence. At about 9:56 p.m. on Dec. 24, an officer stopped a motorist for running a red light on Old Stamford Road, according to a police report. During the stop, near the...
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park
YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
Officials: Foul odor in Fairfield should be fixed by the spring
Fairfield officials say neighbors should be able to breathe easy again by this spring. John Bodie, the superintendent of the Water Pollution Control Authority, says complaints of a smell wafting through the air started at the end of September. He says it was because a cleaning processor broke. The processor...
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
Norwalk News: Gas Pump Struck
2022-12-28@6:41pm–#Norwalk CT– A gas pump has been struck at the Citgo gas station at 283 Main Avenue. The pump is reported to be leaking gasoline. Firefighters on the way. This news report is made possible by:
Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing
A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
Senior center gives Sue Pfister a festive send-off
WESTPORT — The Westport Center for Senior Activities held an open house Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to its longtime director, Sue Pfister. Pfister worked for the town 36 years. It was her only her second employer (her first job was at Friendly’s in Darien). A steady stream...
Officials: Six homes catch fire in Bridgeport, multiple people displaced
The flames broke out on the first floor of one of the homes on Central Avenue around 12 a.m. Thursday
Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests
#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
Pedestrian Deaths Hit 34-Year High, Traffic Fatalities Most in 16 Years
Roadways have become increasingly deadly. Federal statistics show that traffic fatalities in the U.S. hit a 16-year high in 2021, with 42,915 deaths. The number of deaths increased in several categories: daytime fatalities were up 11 percent; fatal motorcycle accidents were up 9 percent; deaths among bicyclists, and deaths attributed to speeding, each increased 5 percent.
