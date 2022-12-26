ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

DoingItLocal

6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport

2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Area Hospitals On Lock-Down

2022-12-28@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Police said a man was refused treatment at St. Vincent’s Hospital and he became upset and threatened to come back and “shoot up the place”. As a result Bridgeport and St. Vincent’s Hospital went on lockdown until the man was arrested a short time later in Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $48.65 Million Sale of 164-Unit Reserve41 in Norwalk, Connecticut

Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie, announced the $48.65 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Connecticut. CBRE represented the seller, Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm, Belpointe. The team also procured the buyer, Yellowstone...
NORWALK, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT

Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
DANBURY, CT
newcanaanite.com

Christmas Eve DUI for Woman, 62

New Canaan Police on Christmas Eve arrested a 62-year-old Stamford woman and charged her with driving under the influence. At about 9:56 p.m. on Dec. 24, an officer stopped a motorist for running a red light on Old Stamford Road, according to a police report. During the stop, near the...
NEW CANAAN, CT
CBS New York

Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
YORKTOWN, NY
News 12

Officials: Foul odor in Fairfield should be fixed by the spring

Fairfield officials say neighbors should be able to breathe easy again by this spring. John Bodie, the superintendent of the Water Pollution Control Authority, says complaints of a smell wafting through the air started at the end of September. He says it was because a cleaning processor broke. The processor...
FAIRFIELD, CT
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Gas Pump Struck

2022-12-28@6:41pm–#Norwalk CT– A gas pump has been struck at the Citgo gas station at 283 Main Avenue. The pump is reported to be leaking gasoline. Firefighters on the way. This news report is made possible by:
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing

A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
FAIRFIELD, CT
westportjournal.com

Senior center gives Sue Pfister a festive send-off

WESTPORT — The Westport Center for Senior Activities held an open house Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to its longtime director, Sue Pfister. Pfister worked for the town 36 years. It was her only her second employer (her first job was at Friendly’s in Darien). A steady stream...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests

#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Pedestrian Deaths Hit 34-Year High, Traffic Fatalities Most in 16 Years

Roadways have become increasingly deadly. Federal statistics show that traffic fatalities in the U.S. hit a 16-year high in 2021, with 42,915 deaths. The number of deaths increased in several categories: daytime fatalities were up 11 percent; fatal motorcycle accidents were up 9 percent; deaths among bicyclists, and deaths attributed to speeding, each increased 5 percent.
STAMFORD, CT

