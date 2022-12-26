Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge
In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
MedicalXpress
Caring with COVID: Infected doctors battle China virus surge
Doctors working despite being infected, beds filled with dozens of elderly straining to breathe—on the front lines of China's worst-ever COVID outbreak, hospitals are struggling. Many Chinese were jubilant after Beijing announced the end of mandatory quarantines this week, effectively drawing the curtain on years of hardline virus controls...
foodsafetynews.com
Toxic plant caused illness and death in China
Ten people were sick and one died in China this past year after eating a toxic plant. The food poisoning was caused by the wild plant Anisodus tanguticus, which contains tropane alkaloids. The outbreak occurred in a remote village on the Tibetan Plateau, according to a study published in China...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
MedicalXpress
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Gizmodo
Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK
Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
Strep infections in children that can result in 'flesh-eating' disease becoming a concern
Shortly before Christmas, the CDC issued an advisory on the recent increase in pediatric invasive Group A streptococcal infections, otherwise known as iGAS.
CDC Monitoring Reported Increase In Strep A Cases In Children
While infections are currently “relatively low," the CDC will continue investigating.
Combo of COVID Plus Flu Can Bring Severe Illness to Kids
As influenza cases surge, COVID-19 is also on the rise across the U.S. Doctors warn that kids who get flu and COVID together could have a very hard time and the combo could be fatal. More than 80% of kids infected with both last season hadn't gotten a flu shot,...
Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’
"It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.
Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger
In southern Chile, dogs and people are facing a resurgence of parasitic disease after the government canceled a longstanding deworming program. In an article for UC Davis, Kat Kerlin describes how one study is showing the detriment of canceling the program. A successful deworming program, prematurely canceled Commonly known as tapeworms, canine echinococcosis is a […] The post Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger appeared first on DogTime.
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
grid.news
A Christmas covid surge is looking more likely, again. But getting sick isn’t inevitable.
Public health experts fear we’re headed into yet another post-holiday covid surge, based on how numbers are trending. Covid case counts, already thought to be underestimates by a factor of 5 to 20, have turned up sharply in the last week. So have hospitalizations, the most reliable pointer to past surges in the pandemic, a 10 percent increase over the most recently reported week. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, around 350 people a day are dying of covid in the U.S. with that number turning upward in the last month. Most of the deaths are coming among those 65 and older.
brytfmonline.com
In the state of Minas Gerais, 18 children are hospitalized for malnutrition every month
Every month, 18 children up to one year old were hospitalized for malnutrition in Minas Gerais. There were 169 cases from January to September 2022. Since 2010, in the state, 3,119 children in this age group have ended up in hospital due to inadequate intake of nutrients essential for human health. Only in Belo Horizonte, as of August, had 73 children, which is a 356% increase compared to the 2010 numbers, when there were 16 records. Across Brazil, this type of hospitalization reached, last year, the highest level in 13 years, according to data released in October by the Childhood Health Observatory (Observa Infância), by the Petropolis Medical School of Arthur Sá Earp Neto (Unifase). ) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). There were 2,979 hospitalizations in the country in 2021, an increase of 7% compared to 2020.
marketplace.org
Flu season, COVID and other viruses mean medication is in demand
If you have a sick kid at home, this is something you may already know all too well: The country is facing shortages of Children’s Tylenol and other medicines. Flu season has hit early, combined with a spike in COVID, respiratory infections and other viruses, it’s a perfect storm, said Sterling Elliott, a clinical pharmacist and a professor at Northwestern University.
Comments / 0