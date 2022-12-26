Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Congrats to SoHum Resident and South Fork Grad Who Joined the Humboldt County Correctional Crew Yesterday
Yesterday morning at 8:30 a.m., a SoHum man and South Fork High School graduate, Jared William Lack, was sworn in as a Humboldt County Correctional Deputy. We have a special reason for particularly wishing him well as he is a sort of Redheaded Blackbelt family member. Congratulations on your new...
kymkemp.com
Charmaine Lawson Writes Letter to the Editor, Urges Filing a Complaint About DA Maggie Fleming
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Local Earthquake Victims
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt OES Resources Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Describes Impersonation, Cyberstalking Urges Residents to Turn in Messages Sent From Suspect to the Garberville HCSO
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
A GoFundMe has been set up for Rio Dell Residents Dealing with Second Natural Disaster
Ben and Jamie Cohoon, who lost their property to the Dixie Fire, are once again facing a natural disaster, this time, Tuesday’s earthquake. The couple’s Rio Dell home has suffered foundation and chimney damage as well as the loss of business supplies for Jamie’s ‘Ewe So Dirty’ business leaving the Rio Dell resident out of work.
kymkemp.com
Boil Water Notice Rescinded and Other News for Rio Dell Residents
The boil water advisory for Rio Dell has been lifted as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Residents in the city’s water district are advised that they may safely drink city water at this point. “If your water pressure is low, please clean the screens on your faucets,” says...
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on January 7
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, January 7. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune
When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Missing person: FOUND at Assisted Living Facility] Missing Eureka Man Last Seen on December 6th
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate missing person Edward Everett France Jr, 75, of Eureka, CA. Edward has mobility issues, so he will most likely not travel far on foot. Edward was reported missing...
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deemed Unsafe After Last Week’s Quake, Eureka’s 107-Year-Old Lloyd Building Will be Demolished
It’s had a good run, but one of Eureka’s oldest commercial buildings will soon be demolished. The Lloyd Building, as it’s been known since the middle of last century, suffered its latest blow with last Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which further destabilized the decrepit structure’s masonry facade and dislodged exterior bricks, one of which went crashing through the roof the audio/video retailer next door.
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Residents Get Help from International Non-Profit
Rio Dell residents impacted by the Ferndale Earthquake will be getting some help from an international non-profit. World Central Kitchen will be at Monument Middle School on December 27 and 28, providing free meals to those in need. The World Central Kitchen provides humanitarian efforts after crises from natural disasters...
Manhunt underway for suspect in Humboldt County double murder
EUREKA — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.Humboldt County sheriff's deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff's spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
kymkemp.com
Scouts Picking Up Christmas Trees
Press release from Boy Scout Troop 15 and Cub Scout Pack 95:. Just a heads up to everyone that Boy Scout Troop 15 and Cub Scout Pack 95 will once again be picking up Christmas trees and hauling them to greenwaste for the community. We will be picking up trees in Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville areas on Saturday December 31 and Saturday January 7th between 10am-4pm.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Man Trapped Overnight by Tree That Fell on His Vehicle Required the Coordinated Effort of Dozens of People and Multiple Agencies
At least six agencies and dozens of emergency personnel worked for hours to free a man trapped overnight after a large tree fell on the SUV he was sleeping in at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County late Monday, December 26. According to...
kymkemp.com
Human Trafficking Arrest in Trinity Pines
This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In March of 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
Comments / 0