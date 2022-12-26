Read full article on original website
Related
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Southwest meltdown: Buttigieg said in September airline issues would 'get better' by holidays
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is facing widespread criticism after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the holidays months after he said that air travel snafus would "get better."
coloradopolitics.com
Ukraine support is worth the cost | Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
As we spend the holidays with family and friends in warm homes with plenty of food and gifts, we think it is important to keep the people of Ukraine in our thoughts. Millions of Ukrainians are spending this time without power or heat, just hoping to survive to see 2023.
Comments / 0