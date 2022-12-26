BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lots of changes happen when the calendar rolls over, and one of the biggest in California is going to be the minimum wage hike. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. The last time the minimum wage in California was close to that was 2007, when the state minimum wage was $7.50. In the years since, California's minimum wage has been increased, becoming $10.00 an hour in 2016, and as of 2022, $14.00 an hour. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state's minimum wage will be raised again to $15.50 per hour.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO