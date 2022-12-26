Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
New California law allow universities to order opioid overdose medication free of cost
As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication, Naloxone. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public...
News 8 KFMB
California's 2023 new law explained: AB-2097, minimum parking requirement for new housing
Hundreds of bills were signed into CA law - many of which will go into effect in 2023. One law will impact how much parking will be included in new housing projects.
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
californiaglobe.com
The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban
Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
krcrtv.com
New California laws going into effect in 2023
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Several new state laws will impact Californians in 2023 regarding minimum wage and salaries for new employees. In 2016, then-California Governor Jerry Brown signed SB-3 into law and mandated small increases each year until the state hit $15 per hour in 2022. The state reached that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California laws let builders get around zoning to put housing in strip malls. Will it work?
New laws intended to help developers locate housing in old strip malls and parking lots will go on the books later next year as part of an effort to provide builders new tools to deal with the California’s lack of land for new residential construction. Bills from Assemblywoman Buffy...
California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Big Oil launched a counterattack
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
California Highway Patrol highlights new laws taking effect in 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the new year approaches, the California Highway Patrol has compiled a list of new laws which were passed during the legislative season and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a release from the department. The following laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023: Public Employment: Peace officers: Citizenship […]
Bakersfield Channel
California's minimum wage goes up starting January 1
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lots of changes happen when the calendar rolls over, and one of the biggest in California is going to be the minimum wage hike. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. The last time the minimum wage in California was close to that was 2007, when the state minimum wage was $7.50. In the years since, California's minimum wage has been increased, becoming $10.00 an hour in 2016, and as of 2022, $14.00 an hour. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state's minimum wage will be raised again to $15.50 per hour.
Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
calcoastnews.com
New California laws you need to know in 2023
The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
Suspect in California serial killings faces new murder charges, additional victim revealed: district attorney
Wesley Brownlee now faces seven murder charges and one attempted murder charge, according to the district attorney.
mavensnotebook.com
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Newsom Announces Executive Clemency Actions of Granting 10 Pardons
December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and. rehabilitation and...
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
KTVU FOX 2
Proposed CA bill prohibits arresting people fleeing states where abortion is a crime
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new state bill has been proposed that will prohibit bounty hunters from arresting people from other states who seek abortions or gender-affirming care in California. Multiple states have made it a crime to receive or perform an abortion since the overturning of Roe v Wade.
