California State

KTVU FOX 2

New California law allow universities to order opioid overdose medication free of cost

As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication, Naloxone. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public...
Lashaun Turner

Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban

Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

New California laws going into effect in 2023

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Several new state laws will impact Californians in 2023 regarding minimum wage and salaries for new employees. In 2016, then-California Governor Jerry Brown signed SB-3 into law and mandated small increases each year until the state hit $15 per hour in 2022. The state reached that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California Highway Patrol highlights new laws taking effect in 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the new year approaches, the California Highway Patrol has compiled a list of new laws which were passed during the legislative season and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a release from the department. The following laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023: Public Employment: Peace officers: Citizenship […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

California's minimum wage goes up starting January 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lots of changes happen when the calendar rolls over, and one of the biggest in California is going to be the minimum wage hike. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. The last time the minimum wage in California was close to that was 2007, when the state minimum wage was $7.50. In the years since, California's minimum wage has been increased, becoming $10.00 an hour in 2016, and as of 2022, $14.00 an hour. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state's minimum wage will be raised again to $15.50 per hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

New California laws you need to know in 2023

The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California

“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

