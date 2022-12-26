We are very sorry to hear of the recent passing of Charlene Lemley. Charlene lived in Glenwood for many years before health issues required a move to Goldendale. She and her late husband Ray raised their children, Raylene, Donna, Ray Jr., and Sandy (Sam), here and were very involved in community activities, including the Glenwood Rodeo, County Fair and 4-H, school, and so much more. Charlene was a sweet, caring person, loved by so many. Although she reached a point in life where her memory failed her and she couldn’t remember all of us, we all cared about her and will remember her always for her friendly smile and wholehearted enjoyment of life, family, and friends. Our deepest condolences go to all her children and their families.

GLENWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO