This week in history: Dec. 28, 2022
If the Christmas Tree celebration held in Hood River last Saturday had cost ten times the amount expended it would have been well worth the price, for it brought unalloyed joy to many hundreds of the children of this county. It brought lots of real practical comfort to nearly one hundred children in the way of warm clothing and footwear. — Hood River News.
Death notices and service announcements: Dec 28, 2022
Teresa “Teri” May Chavez (Rinehart) died Dec. 7, 2022. Teri was born in La Grande, Ore., on Feb. 27, 1951. A celebration of life was held in The Dalles, Ore., on Dec. 17. John Leroy Bright, 83, died Dec. 18, 2022, at home in Goldendale, Wash. John was born Oct. 14, 1939. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, 300 W. Broadway, Goldendale.
Obituary: Connie Sigsbee
Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer. Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.
Shaded picnic pavilion completed
HOOD RIVER — Hood River Rotary members are celebrating a newly completed shade pavilion at the Hood River Children’s Park in the city. The shade pavilion, which in spring will feature picnic tables, was a project of past Rotarian President Staci McCarthy, who served in 2018-2019 and chose the park’s pavilion as her annual community project.
Tree pickup Jan. 7 in The Dalles
The Dalles Lions Club will be picking up Christmas trees Jan. 7. It is the club’s 50th year doing the fundraiser, which helps residents dispose of their trees and raises money for club projects. More than $80,000 has been raised by the project over the years, said Bill Hamilton, second from right, who has organized the tree pick-up for many years. The Dalles Waste Connections Inc./The Dalles Disposal partners with the Lions on the project, providing drivers and equipment during the pickup. Residents are asked to place their trees at the curb for pickup, and volunteers will remove the tree and leave a door hanger for donation. Do not leave donations at the curb. Pictured above are, left to right, Tim Lambert, Priscilla Matheus, Denise Vega, Bill Hamilton and Justin Scott.
Glenwood News: Christmas comes to Glenwood
We are very sorry to hear of the recent passing of Charlene Lemley. Charlene lived in Glenwood for many years before health issues required a move to Goldendale. She and her late husband Ray raised their children, Raylene, Donna, Ray Jr., and Sandy (Sam), here and were very involved in community activities, including the Glenwood Rodeo, County Fair and 4-H, school, and so much more. Charlene was a sweet, caring person, loved by so many. Although she reached a point in life where her memory failed her and she couldn’t remember all of us, we all cared about her and will remember her always for her friendly smile and wholehearted enjoyment of life, family, and friends. Our deepest condolences go to all her children and their families.
Anderson receives tech educator award
The Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) named Sally Anderson as recipient of the 2022 GTA STEM Education Leader of the Year Award Dec. 6 at their annual Winter Party hosted at The Ruins in Hood River. Anderson was nominated to receive this year’s award by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub Director...
Polar Park Plunge at Maryhill State Park
Are you looking for a cool, fun and refreshing way to start the New Year? The Central Klickitat County Parks & Recreation District and Washington State Parks has the answer for you!. The 17th Annual Polar Plunge at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day at Maryhill State Park may be just...
Transportation benefit district approved in White Salmon
White Salmon City Councilors unanimously approved an ordinance establishing a transportation benefit district, the first step towards a potential implementation of a sales tax and/or a vehicle licensing fee. Under the adopted ordinance, the White Salmon City Council is considered the “ex officio” governing body for the administration of the...
The Dalles girls defeat Hood River Valley
Hood River comeback falls just short; The Dalles tops Eagle girls. Visiting The Dalles High built a big lead early before having to hold off a late Hood River Valley rally to survive a non-league girls basketball game Dec. 22 at Vannet Court, 31-30. The Riverhawks, who won their 10th straight in the Gorge rivalry series, improved their season record to 2-1 with the win. Hood River, which trailed by as many as 12 points early, found a spark late in the second quarter, carrying over into the second half. The Eagles started playing more aggressively, especially on offense, and slowly came back from the early deficit.
Eagle boys place second at Pendleton wrestling tourney
Hood River Valley, led by individual champions Connor and Carson Farlow, wrestled to a runner-up team finish at the 19-team Pendleton Red Lion Invitational on Dec. 21 at the Pendleton Convention Center. Hood River Valley, with 19 competing wrestlers, scored 169.5 points; Burns High won the tourney with 261 points....
Alleged retail thief arrested
Four agencies collaborated to arrest a retail thief who allegedly stole more than $9,000 worth of merchandise from local businesses in Hood River and additional items from businesses in The Dalles, according to reports from the Hood River Police Department. Photos of the suspect shoplifting were posted on Facebook by...
The Society Hotel workforce housing application denied
The Bingen City Council denied a conditional use permit application submitted by Jonathan Cohen with The Society Hotel that would have enabled the company to build an eight-unit residential building for its workforce on the corner of Cedar and Humboldt streets. Councilors voted 4-0, with one absent, to reject the...
Bandel-Ramirez wins division at Pendleton tourney
The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls wrestling teams competed in the Red Lion Pendleton Invitational Tournament Dec. 21 at Pendleton High School, where five athletes recording top-five finishes in their weight brackets. The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jake Abrams, were led by senior Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, who was undefeated...
Rare home meet celebrates Riverhawk senior wrestlers
Competing in their first home meet in three years, The Dalles High Riverhawk boys and girls wrestling teams celebrated senior night Dec. 15 in the four-team The Dalles Invitational. Fittingly, it was Riverhawk seniors Aiden Marx and Maise Bandel-Ramirez who had outstanding performances to highlight the event at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.
Local FIRST Lego Robotics Team Headed to State Competition
This year, Hood River New School’s two Lego Robotics teams returned to take on the new FIRST challenge, “The Future of Energy.” Both teams have been working since September to tackle a big problem relevant to the theme as well as building and perfecting a robot capable of autonomously completing a series of missions during the competition.
