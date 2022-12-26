Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Argo blockchain to suspend trading on NASDAQ for 24 hours
Bitcoin mining firm Argo blockchain has requested to suspend the trading of its US shares on NASDAQ, effective Dec. 27. The troubled mining firm said in a Dec. 27 press release, that the move to suspend trading of its shares, is related to an announcement due on Dec. 28. As...
cryptoslate.com
Terra Classic regains $1B market cap following Boxing Day surge
Terra Classic (LUNC) surged over Boxing Day, triggering a market cap spike above $1 billion. A local bottom in market cap valuation was found at $763 million on Dec. 21. Since then, buying activity has led to an uptrend that accelerated into a sharp, near-vertical movement on Dec. 26. The...
cryptoslate.com
ProtonMail creator unsure whether his firm will continue to hold Bitcoin
Proton CEO and co-founder Andy Yen said that he is unsure whether his company will continue to hold Bitcoin during a Forbes interview published on Dec. 27. The company, which offers the encrypted email app ProtonMail and various other services, has held Bitcoin for at least five years. After years of limited integration, Proton officially began accepting Bitcoin payments in 2017. In 2019, the company confirmed that it had been holding Bitcoin that it received from customers.
cryptoslate.com
China to launch its first regulated NFT marketplace, China Digital Asset Trading Platform, on January 1
China will launch a regulated platform for trading Non-fungible trading tokens (NFTs) known as China Digital Asset Trading Platform on January 1, 2023, according to local media outlet Sina News. The Chinese Technology Exchange, Art Exhibitions China, and Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd, a private corporation, jointly created the platform to...
cryptoslate.com
TRON DAO Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 27th December, 2022, Chainwire — TRON DAO, a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via...
cryptoslate.com
How Solana is fixing outages, and the challenges it will tackle in 2023
For Solana (SOL), 2022 has been an especially tumultuous year. With revelations of the now defunct crypto exchange FTX’s insolvency in early November, SOL price cratered 55% during the month. As of press time, SOL was trading at $11.15, down 70% from its November peak of $37.73. Solana last...
cryptoslate.com
Palau reportedly partners with Ripple to launch national stablecoin
Island country Palau partnered with crypto technology company Ripple to develop a national stablecoin for the country, as reported by Wu Blockchain. The country’s President, Surangel Whipps Jr, virtually joined a panel on web 3.0, Metaverse, and the future of blockchain. He talked about the country’s digital residency policy and national stablecoin project.
cryptoslate.com
Japan to lift ban on foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023
Japan’s Financial Service Agency (FSA) will lift the ban on the local distribution of foreign stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) in 2023, Nikkei reported on Dec. 26. According to the report, international remittances may become faster and cheaper if stablecoin usage spreads. Local exchanges would be allowed to handle...
cryptoslate.com
Midas reveals $60M deficit, announces closure of operations
Crypto platform Midas Investment will shut operations because of the significant losses it incurred in 2022, according to a Dec. 27 statement. CEO Iakov “Trevor” Levin said the Midas DeFi Portfolio lost 20% of its $250 million ($50 million) in assets under management. Trevor added that users withdrew around 60% of its AUM following the collapse of crypto firms like FTX and Celsius.
