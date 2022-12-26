ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

kjzz.org

One of the only homeless shelters for seniors will be in Phoenix

Located along the I-17 near Northern Avenue, the Phoenix Inn is in a dilapidated state. But in a few months time, this space will be transformed. “This is a unique model both in Phoenix and in the country," said Lisa Glow, CEO of the Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), the largest emergency shelter in Maricopa County. She described what will eventually become the Haven.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop

The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Developer would turn Sheraton in Ahwatukee into apartment complex

A Scottsdale real estate investment company is seeking a zoning change from Maricopa County to repurpose the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain at 51st Street and Elliot Road in Ahwatukee as an apartment complex and build additional units on the 8-acre site. Caliber Company of Scottsdale – which...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches

An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox

PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighters rescue puppy stuck in can of dog food

PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a puppy after its head got stuck in a can of dog food on Monday. The small pup remained unhurt, and fire officials took to social media to applaud the rescue. "We are here to prevent harm and help everyone, furry friends included," officials...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens new community in the West Valley

KB Home announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa farmers asking for help halting housing development plan to save farm

Some Sky Harbor passengers said they waited for several hours to get a bag that was sitting on a plane from a canceled flight. Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of...
MESA, AZ

