Westchester County, NY

Upstate NY's minimum wage to hit $14.20 by year's end. Why lawmakers want more.

By Sarah Taddeo, New York State Team
 3 days ago
  • Upstate New Yorkers will see a hike in their minimum wage in the new year, to $14.20.
  • The increase is part of the state’s march toward a $15 minimum wage for all residents.
  • Lawmakers and advocates launched a campaign in November to raise the wage to $21.25 in downstate areas and $20 in the rest of the state by 2026.

Upstate New Yorkers will see a hike in their minimum wage in the new year, as part of the state’s march toward a $15 minimum wage for all residents.

Workers outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see their minimum wage go up to $14.20 an hour - up from $13.20 - on Dec. 31, as part of an incremental increase schedule set by lawmakers.

New York City and other downstate areas have already reached the $15-per-hour threshold after several annual increases. New York City was the first to reach $15 per hour in 2019, among both large and small employers.

Additionally, all fast-food workers in the state make $15 per hour.

New York passed legislation for the minimum wage scale in 2016, with the first increases under the law taking place in December of that year. Annual increases for the state (outside the downstate regions) will continue until they reach $15 per hour, and will be set each year by the state budget director, based on economic indices like the Consumer Price Index.

Now, some lawmakers are pushing New York to go further, citing high inflation rates and high cost of living in metro areas.

High rock salt prices incoming for NY?Highway heads fear surge in rock salt costs if Gov. Hochul signs 'Buy American' bill

NY bans sale of pet store petsNY Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill signed into law by Gov. Hochul

Pushing ahead to $21.25 per hour?

Lawmakers proposed a bill to be considered in the coming legislative session that would raise the minimum wage in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County to $21.25 per hour over a three-year period, spanning 2024 to 2026.

The proposal would see the rest of the state reaching $20 per hour in 2026, and $21.25 by the following year. A version of the bill was proposed in the Legislature in 2021, but didn’t go anywhere.

Lawmakers and advocates argue that these numbers reflect what New York’s wage would have been currently, if increased annually since 2019 to account for cost of living increases and worker productivity gains.

“The family budgets of New York’s working families are being squeezed to an unprecedented degree and working families urgently need a minimum wage that protects them against the ravages of rising prices,” said Assemblymember Latoya Joyner, D-Bronx, who is a co-sponsor on the bill and chair of the Assembly Labor Committee.

New York was a national leader on minimum wage when its legislative package passed six years ago, but now, dozens of cities and counties have wages over $15 per hour, the Raise Up NY Coalition noted when its minimum wage campaign launched in November.

“$15/hour just isn’t cutting it in New York City anymore,” Jumaane Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and a former candidate for New York governor, said on Twitter in November. “As the cost of living increases, our pay should, too.”

But business leaders are wary of the legislation, saying it would compound the myriad headwinds small businesses faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and in its aftermath.

“New York’s small businesses, from Long Island to Buffalo, are dealing with unending financial hardships,” including labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and spiking utility costs, the National Federation of Independent Businesses New York state director Ashley Ranslow said in a November statement.

“How lawmakers could consider adding another expense to small business’ bottom lines is unfathomable,” Ranslow added.

mountain girl
3d ago

There goes more mom and pop shops. They need to work on fixing the economy and this isn’t the way. It’s going to force more employers to cut hours and cut the amount of employees.

8
Guest
3d ago

Already, I stopped going to all fast food eats and restaurants because of their high prices due to these laws. Cost of eating out has doubled since Hochul took over from Cuomo.

6
Theresa Clarke
3d ago

higher wages they take more taxes, prices go up, must be that new math were they mess with numbers so it looks good on paper but screws the working person

4
New York Post

The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies

New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment!  The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
TEXAS STATE
Syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Hudson Valley Post

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley

NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
NEWBURGH, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note

This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
WKTV

New Yorkers can now become marriage officiants for a day

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that will allow people to become one-day marriage officiants. "Joining individuals in marriage is a beautiful moment that should be shared with an officiant selected by the spouses-to-be. By signing this legislation into law, we are eliminating any barriers to becoming an officiant so friends and family members can share such a meaningful time with loved ones of their choosing and have their marriage recognized under New York State law," Hochul said.
96.1 The Eagle

Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Lite 98.7

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

New York Lawmakers To Receive $142,000 Pay Raise Annually

29 Percent Pay Raise worth $142,000 Annually Given to New York Lawmakers. A beautiful day is set to shine upon New York lawmakers as they passed a 29 percent pay raise in the new year. The members of the state Assembly and Senate would begin receiving $142,000 annually effective January 1 if Governor Kathy Hochul signs the bill into law. What’s great is that Hochul expressed her support for the proposed bill earlier this month.
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkcitynews.net

NY legislators pass bill making them best-paid in US at $142,000

ALBANY, New York: Legislators from New York's Assembly and Senate returned to the state capital this week to vote themselves a pay raise, which would make them the best-paid state lawmakers in the US. Under a bill they passed during a special session, the lawmakers would be paid a base...
ALBANY, NY
