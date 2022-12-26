ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

'We all need some help': Stop the Violence Resource Fairs to continue in 2023

By Genae Shields, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3js7Ak_0juYT3rt00

A local group is hosting Stop the Violence Resource Fairs to connect people with needed jobs, services and other forms of support.

At a Nov. 19 resource fair, Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, said that kind of cooperation is necessary in Rochester.

“All of us that live in the community, we all have got to come together," Harris said before event attendees. Many of them responded in agreeance as Harris continued to encourage others to share any resources they may offer or know about to those that are in need.

“We can’t all look down on somebody. We have got to kinda reach down and help them because we all need some help," Harris said. "And when we show that love back out to the community, that’s when change begins to happen.”

Uniting Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a community church and resource fair at the David F. Gantt Recreation Center at North and Draper streets in the city.

Participants could connect with a variety of local organizations and churches offering job openings, volunteer opportunities, religious and mental health services and medical resources like Narcan, the emergency nasal spray that can help prevent opioid overdose. Residents were also able to register for the opportunity to win a free food basket, internet access, phone services or a tablet.

Organizations such as Compeer Rochester, Department of Public Health, The Salvation Army and others tabled the event offering their contact information, giveaways and good conversation.

Uniting Through Hope of Monroe County will host more resource fairs this month and through 2023.

More information about events or how to volunteer can be found on the group's website: unitingthroughhope.com.

Genae Shields is a Revisiting the Rochester Narrative fellow and a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology's photojournalism program. Follow her on Instagram @genaebriphoto and on Twitter @genaebri. Her website is genaeshields.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County appoints new assistant director of public safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A familiar face is coming back to Rochester to make our community a safer place. George Markert has been appointed to be the assistant director of public safety for Monroe County. Markert is the former executive deputy chief of the Rochester Police Department. He’s behind a...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Mayor Evans sets New Year's goals for Rochester

Rochester's Mayor says his top priority in 2023 will be to continue this year's fight against violence which has led to 297 shootings and 76 homicides in Rochester. Mayor Malik Evans laid out the city's accomplishments for the year and goals for the next in an address at City Hall this afternoon. He says every means to hold down violence will be pushed forward next year...including seizing illegal guns and using his Gun Violence State of Emergency to move against property owners who host after-hours parties which often end in violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

U of R Medical Center to temporarily halt services

Frozen pipes that ended up bursting and spilling water at the newly built University of Rochester Medical Center are being repaired, however, the site will not be open this week for patients, Kim Hally-Hettrick says. Multiple pipes were involved, causing a lot of water to flood the building at 7995...
BATAVIA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The gaps in teaching U.S. racial history

Jaylen Wims didn’t really learn about U.S. racial history in the classroom. Neither did Amarah Anderson. Sarah Adams’ experience is a little different—she was taught some facts about the nation’s racial history. There were gaps, however. “We never learned about the Black Panther Party. We never...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Local charity, business make Christmas special despite bad weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since we’re still feeling frigid temperatures from the winter storm, shelters and charities transformed their facilities into warming centers for the homeless. Some businesses also stayed open to help customers make the most of their celebrations.   It wasn’t just about having a place and food on Christmas. Members of Rochester’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Emmanuel Church of the Deaf holds Christmas mass in American Sign Language

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christmas church services were held all over Rochester on Sunday, including at the Emmanuel Church of the Deaf in St. Monica Church on Genesee Street. It’s the deaf Catholic church, part of the Diocese of Rochester. Mass was delivered in American Sign Language with a voice interpreter for hearing guests.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Jensen reacts to veto of legislation for Monroe County sheriff’s deputies

Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) said that the December 16 decision by Gov. Hochul to veto S.8682(Cooney)/A.9440(Jensen), legislation that “relates to the retirement of deputy sheriffs-civil in the county of Monroe” and allows for the potential to retire after 25 years of service, is tremendously disappointing as she has actively chosen to disregard the will of the elected representatives of the people of Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy