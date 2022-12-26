Woodmore continues to see glimpses after confidence-building finish to last season

Woodmore is still seeing flashes after an upstart flicker.

The Wildcats beat Van Buren in a sectional, before pushing Willard to the final possession in a setback to end last season.

"We won five games last season," Woodmore coach Aaron Clouse said. "It was a good way to finish. Practices have been great, a lot of energy. This group does a good job with leadership and communication. That carried over.

"So far there's been good stretches of basketball where we get to the basket and finish and we're competitive. We were beating Otsego late in the third quarter. We've been hampered by bad stretches. We're not putting 32 minutes together."

Woodmore lost six of its first seven games, beating Lake.

Seniors Jack Everett and Jon Everett, and sophomore Brady Thatcher are returning starters. Senior Liam McCarthy has varsity experience and junior Luke Morris joins the starting group as well.

"Jack and Brady have added to their games," Clouse said. "Brady as a freshman was a spot-up shooter. He added the ability to finish off the bounce. Jack has more responsibility as a scorer. We're seeing some growth in new roles."

Morris transfers back to Woodmore with limited experience from his freshman season.

"He's the point guard," Clouse said. "We're athletic. We're deeper. It makes us better. We can get to the basket off the dribble. Looking at the positives, the kids have got to the basket and put pressure on the defense. What hasn't gone well is stopping runs."

Sophomore Izaiah Wilson is first off the bench. Seniors Preston Sorg, Quentin Trevino and Nate Horvath are in the mix.

The tallest kid is 6-1. There is no go-to scorer in the group, yet.

"Everybody has expanding roles," Clouse said. "Aaron Miller was a three-year starter. We don't really have one guy. Four guys carry the load. We're balanced that way. Any one of them on any given night. We're hoping to make a jump to where night in and night out we're competitive in the league.

"From top to bottom of the league. That's the next jump, more consistently competitive on a nightly basis."

