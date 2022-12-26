ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richest billionaires in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Big Scarr, Rising Memphis Rapper, Dead At 22

Rising Memphis artist Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. TMZ reported the musician, whose real name was Alexander Woods, passed of an accidental drug overdose on Dec. 22. An uncle, Arthur Woods, informed the tabloid the rapper experienced physical trauma in his lifetime, including being shot and suffering a serious car accident injury. Recently, the “Make A Play” rapper battled depression, according to his uncle, triggered by the death of his grandmother.More from VIBE.comGucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh ShiestyGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty': Why Uncle Si Burst Into Tears on His Texas Hunting Trip

Duck Dynasty star Silas "Uncle Si" Robertson shared a heartfelt story about a recent hunting trip in Texas on the Duck Call Room podcast that has fans tearing up. With the help of his co-hosts, Silas described catching up with one particular deer that was "so beautiful" that he started crying on the spot. As a lifelong hunter, he said that this was a new experience for him.
TEXAS STATE
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Blaze Tucker Is “Already Getting Glammed Up” in a Sweet New Pic

The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter took a cue from her glamorous mom in an adorable behind-the-scenes snapshot. On November 20, Kandi Burruss shared several photos and videos of her daughter Blaze Tucker’s rainbow-themed birthday party, which included several close friends and delicious-looking treats. Also on the menu? A personal glam squad for the toddler, who received a pink and purple manicure and braids with rainbow-colored beads.
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Sven Fischer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia or you wish to go there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five beautiful places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Bob Penny, 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Mississippi Burning' Actor, Dead at 87

Bob Penny -- an Alabama college professor turned actor with a nearly 30-year career in Hollywood -- died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama. He was 87. Penny spent three decades as an English professor, teaching Poetry and Prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During his career as a professor, Penny was an award-winning educator and acclaimed poet in his own right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
TEXAS STATE
Comments / 0

