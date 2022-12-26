ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Meet the walking group giving Houston women a new sense of community

Every Sunday morning, a diverse group of Houston women gather at Buffalo Bayou Park with a single goal: to walk. Just a few miles, no more than an hour, each woman moving at her own pace. There's no need to talk, no need to count steps, no expectations other than to walk together, as a community.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 8 Book & Author Events in Houston: January 2023

Dig into virtual and live book events, the latest appearances by authors, and more with our roundup of book and literary events taking place in Houston in January 2023. The new year brings plenty of worthy things you can do to get out and meet with scribes, have your books signed, and expand your literary horizons.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

The best desserts in Houston, according to Houston Food Blogger

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed. He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: January 2023

Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for January 2023. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. Here are our picks for the month’s top nights in comedy:. Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: January 2023. Jared Freid...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: A look at uplifting programs for 2023

Host Khambrel Marshall takes a look at some of the uplifting programs in the Houston area for 2023. Organizations featured are Fit Houston, Hope Clinic, and Families Empowered. Fit Houston focus on free physical activity. The name of the nonprofit is Fit Houston, created within the last year after months...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Krispy Kreme closes Katy store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Freeze 2022: More than 1,500 bats to be rehabilitated

HOUSTON - As temperatures begin to warm up in and around the Houston-area, so does rehabilitation for bats that were stricken by the freezing weather this past weekend. PREVIOUS: Houston Freeze causes more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge. According to a press release by the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX

