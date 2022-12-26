Read full article on original website
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 30 to January 1, 2023
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 30 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Meet the walking group giving Houston women a new sense of community
Every Sunday morning, a diverse group of Houston women gather at Buffalo Bayou Park with a single goal: to walk. Just a few miles, no more than an hour, each woman moving at her own pace. There's no need to talk, no need to count steps, no expectations other than to walk together, as a community.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 8 Book & Author Events in Houston: January 2023
Dig into virtual and live book events, the latest appearances by authors, and more with our roundup of book and literary events taking place in Houston in January 2023. The new year brings plenty of worthy things you can do to get out and meet with scribes, have your books signed, and expand your literary horizons.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
cw39.com
The best desserts in Houston, according to Houston Food Blogger
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed. He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
Temperatures are rising and the Texas Freeze is almost over, Houston
After a frigid Christmas, the worst of the Texas freeze appears to be behind us.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: January 2023
Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for January 2023. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. Here are our picks for the month’s top nights in comedy:. Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: January 2023. Jared Freid...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 26 to January 1, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 26 through New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: A look at uplifting programs for 2023
Host Khambrel Marshall takes a look at some of the uplifting programs in the Houston area for 2023. Organizations featured are Fit Houston, Hope Clinic, and Families Empowered. Fit Houston focus on free physical activity. The name of the nonprofit is Fit Houston, created within the last year after months...
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 26, 2022 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 26 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, Solstice by Studio Iregular Labyrinth Walk, Shen Yun show, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
coveringkaty.com
Krispy Kreme closes Katy store
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Click2Houston.com
Celebratory gunfire: This is what you need to know about it before the New Year
HOUSTON – Celebratory gunfire is a problem in the Houston area year after year, particularly around New Year’s and the Fourth of July, and notably, when the Astros win. Here’s what it is and what to know about it and the laws surrounding it. Celebratory gunfire defined.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze 2022: More than 1,500 bats to be rehabilitated
HOUSTON - As temperatures begin to warm up in and around the Houston-area, so does rehabilitation for bats that were stricken by the freezing weather this past weekend. PREVIOUS: Houston Freeze causes more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge. According to a press release by the Houston...
cw39.com
News Year’s Eve 2022 – 2023 forecast for Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your New Year’s Eve forecast. Here’s a quick look at that.
