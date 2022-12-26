Read full article on original website
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Which articles were the most popular with San Antonio readers in 2022?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
KSAT 12
Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
thebendmag.com
11 New Year’s Eve Events in Corpus Christi
Looking for ways to properly bid adieu to 2022? Here are 11 New Year’s Eve events happening in and around Corpus Christi to help you ring in 2023. Whether you’re searching for live entertainment and a balloon drop or a gourmet meal and a glass (or several glasses) of champagne, there’s something for everyone on this list!
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
KSAT 12
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays at Finesilver curve Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is caused traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps
A car wash was turned into an icicle igloo thanks to freezing temperatures!!!
Year-in-Review: Ten stories that made headlines in Corpus Christi in 2022
An attorney arrested for human smuggling, the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are the 10 most clicked stories of 2022. From an attorney being arrested for human smuggling to the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are our top 10 stories of 2022.
KSAT 12
12 high-profile trials to watch in 2023 in San Antonio
The year finished with a very busy docket and it won’t slow down in 2023. Below is a look at 12 cases we will be following next year. As is always the case in the criminal justice system, court dates can always change if a motion for continuance is granted or a plea deal is made.
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
KENS 5
The story behind one of the brightest Christmas displays in San Antonio
TERRELL HILLS, Texas — After the gifts have been unwrapped and the leftovers put away, there is still one staple of the season left to indulge: taking a drive and looking at all the decorations. A house that's been drawing attention in Terrell Hills has a story behind it...
MySanAntonio
Stranded San Antonio travelers frustrated after Southwest cancels flights
San Antonians hoping to get back home after the long holiday weekend are now finding themselves in a chaotic mess at airports across the country. Dallas-based carrier Southwest Airlines is roughly to blame for the mass cancellations as it works to recover from the deadly winter storm that hit in the northern part of the U.S. Images of abandoned bags at Chicago's Midway Airport are filling the news cycle as thousands of travelers look for ways to get home.
MuySA: San Antonio’s dedication to illegally popping fireworks
We go all out, San Antonio.
CCPD: NYE weekend in Corpus Christi will be a 'no refusal' weekend for those suspected of drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that residents plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they intend to drink this holiday weekend. "In this day in age there is no reason why someone should be drinking and driving," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
All Southwest flights at Corpus Christi airport canceled Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After canceling 70% of their flights on Monday, Southwest has canceled all flights leaving and coming into Corpus Christi International Airport on Tuesday, according to the airport's website. Three flights were scheduled to leave for Houston-Hobby and two were scheduled to arrive. Southwest in a...
