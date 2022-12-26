ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KSAT 12

Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio

It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thebendmag.com

11 New Year’s Eve Events in Corpus Christi

Looking for ways to properly bid adieu to 2022? Here are 11 New Year’s Eve events happening in and around Corpus Christi to help you ring in 2023. Whether you’re searching for live entertainment and a balloon drop or a gourmet meal and a glass (or several glasses) of champagne, there’s something for everyone on this list!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KSAT 12

12 high-profile trials to watch in 2023 in San Antonio

The year finished with a very busy docket and it won’t slow down in 2023. Below is a look at 12 cases we will be following next year. As is always the case in the criminal justice system, court dates can always change if a motion for continuance is granted or a plea deal is made.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Stranded San Antonio travelers frustrated after Southwest cancels flights

San Antonians hoping to get back home after the long holiday weekend are now finding themselves in a chaotic mess at airports across the country. Dallas-based carrier Southwest Airlines is roughly to blame for the mass cancellations as it works to recover from the deadly winter storm that hit in the northern part of the U.S. Images of abandoned bags at Chicago's Midway Airport are filling the news cycle as thousands of travelers look for ways to get home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy