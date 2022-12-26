Read full article on original website
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Craziest Nightlife in the World: Las VegasUjwal SharmaLas Vegas, NV
KRQE News 13
Wind forecast plays part in decision to launch NYE fireworks in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve nears in Las Vegas, attention turns to the weather forecast — an important factor in the mega-fireworks show that goes off at midnight. A wind threshold of 15 mph plays a part each year in the decision to launch...
KTNV
NWS Las Vegas: Southwest winds could reach 40 mph, gusts up to 65 mph
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The weather service said there will be southwest winds that can reach up to 30 to 40 mph. Gusts can reach speeds of 55 to 65 mph. The areas...
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Across West Coast This Week; Risks of Flooding and Avalanche Possible
According to the latest forecast, portions of the West Coast could expect heavy rain and mountain snow this week. The forecast warned that risks of flooding and avalanche could emerge. Residents in the Northwest, Westcoast and San Francisco Bay area should observe the weather conditions as rounds of rain could...
Mother of 2 details “painful” journey home after multiple Southwest flight cancellations over Christmas
While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
Trash piles as visitors travel to Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter weather in the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas means plenty of visitors, congested roads and a lot of trash left behind by visitors. Plastic bags, food containers, and even broken sleds are many of the things left behind on Lee Canyon. Despite popular belief, the trash doesn’t go […]
Fox5 KVVU
No flight or car rental? Stranded passengers get creative to get a ride
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of airline passengers across the country have been stranded without flights or car rentals, and are finding creative ways to get home and get a ride. Some have tried popular apps such as Uber and Lyft to get across state lines. Local rideshare drivers...
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back.
963kklz.com
7 Of The Best Candy Stores In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Candy Day. Which is convenient timing since we all got some form of candy for Christmas. Well, today you can feel free to polish it off without guilt. And if it’s already gone, go get some more!. Las Vegas has a lot of everything, it...
8newsnow.com
Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January
There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir. Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las …. There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley...
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cancellations continue at airports around the country. Tuesday, 100 flights were scrapped at Harry Reid International, the vast majority of them by Southwest Airlines. Nationally, Southwest cancelled more than 2,900 flights Monday and 2,600 more Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that...
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
Fox5 KVVU
Flights continue to be cancelled at Las Vegas airport amid Southwest Airlines scheduling issues
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
What to know: Prohibited items, road closures on New Year's Eve in Vegas
Crowds will converge on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown for New Year's Eve 2022. Police shared which items will be prohibited during the festivities and which road closures to anticipate.
Mystery swirls: ‘It’-themed escape room set for December opening in Las Vegas
An ominous sign on the building and social media posts have ignited curiosity about a new escape room that could be opening soon.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights: Boulder City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Founded in 1931, its sole reason for existence was the need to house workers contracted to build what was initially known as boulder dam on the Colorado River. “It has a very art deco vibe so it’s very vintage in feel,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel...
