Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Of The Best Candy Stores In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Candy Day. Which is convenient timing since we all got some form of candy for Christmas. Well, today you can feel free to polish it off without guilt. And if it’s already gone, go get some more!. Las Vegas has a lot of everything, it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cancellations continue at airports around the country. Tuesday, 100 flights were scrapped at Harry Reid International, the vast majority of them by Southwest Airlines. Nationally, Southwest cancelled more than 2,900 flights Monday and 2,600 more Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights: Boulder City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Founded in 1931, its sole reason for existence was the need to house workers contracted to build what was initially known as boulder dam on the Colorado River. “It has a very art deco vibe so it’s very vintage in feel,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel...
BOULDER CITY, NV

