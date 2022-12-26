Read full article on original website
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Canon ambassador Eliška Sky explores everyday issues through surreal images
Czech-born and London-based photographer and visual artist Eliška Sky creates bold, beautiful, thought-provoking work
80 years since daring 'cockleshell' raid on Nazi ships in France
France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships. Although "the Germans were everywhere", it had been "unthinkable" for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.
Tate Britain Commissions Artist Keith Piper to Respond to ‘Distressing’ Rex Whistler Mural
In 2020, Tate Britain in London closed its restaurant after many claimed that a 100-year-old painting adorning its walls contained overt racist imagery. This week, the museum announced that the space will reopen with the mural intact, but accompanied by a new artwork by British artist Keith Piper that responds to its controversy. The latest reopening date provided by Tate is fall 2023. The space will no longer serve as the museum’s restaurant. The mural, entitled The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats, was painted in 1927 by the British painter Rex Whistler. It forms the entire interior of the restaurant, and...
oceanhomemag.com
A Home on the Coast of France Gets a Dreamy Modern Makeover
Designer Theresa Obermoser was in lockdown at a ski resort in her hometown of Kitzbühel, in the Austrian Alps, biding her time during the pandemic, when a homeowner approached her about designing the interiors of his family’s vacation house, in the Le Cap Ferret area of southwest France.
Lil Nas X Commands the Stage in 18th Century-Inspired Shoes, Gold Breastplate & Futuristic Pants at Falls Festival Melbourne
Lil Nas X put on a show, breaking out the theatrics at the Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl today in Melbourne, Au. The rapper made multiple costume changes during the show, putting on a spectacle in an array of glitzy and campy ensembles. One of Nas’ many looks consisted of a molded gold breastplate fitted with black leather straps and gold hardware. On bottom, Nas sported white leather pants with dazzling silver and black paneling and a futuristic embossed pattern. The fitted trousers were situated in a place with a large black leather belt studded with silver and embellished...
8 tips for jaw-dropping winter landscape photography
Master the elements to capture the colour, light Master the elements of winter landscape photography to capture the color, light and atmosphere of the season
gripped.com
Katie Lamb Sends V14 in Rocklands
Katie Lamb, 25, has one of the world’s most impressive bouldering résumés. A professional climber and clean energy data scientist, Lamb has sent five V14’s, 12 V13’s, 24 V12’s, 33 V11’s, and 80 V10’s, according to her 8a.nu profile. In Summer 2022, she went on a trip to Rocklands, South Africa. A video was just released by La Sportiva detailing the trip and her send of Book Club V14.
trazeetravel.com
“Emily in Paris,” VAHDAM India Launch Exclusive Collaboration, Trip to Paris Contest
VAHDAM India Tea recently announced an exciting partnership with hit Netflix show Emily in Paris for a limited-edition gift set and a travel-related contest. The exclusive set blends the elegance of Paris and Emily Cooper’s style with VAHDAM India’s delicious teas. The limited-edition tea set features four tin...
BBC
Sophie Luff on Christmas in Australia, grade cricket and being an overseas pro
"It's hot and there's Christmas trees and all these decorations going up, it feels a bit weird." West country stalwart Sophie Luff is not spending this festive period in Lympsham, Somerset. Instead, she is more than 10,000 miles away in Parramatta, Sydney experiencing her first winter in Australia. A self-confessed...
Denmark dreaming: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the country's cycling resurgence
The FDJ rider and her male counterparts, from Jonas Vingegaard to Mads Pedersen, are at the top of the sport
dornob.com
Lynk & Co’s Milan Club is a Sustainable Hub for Creative Car Lovers
Anyone curious about car sharing company Lynk & Co can now walk into a boldly designed space in Milan, check out the Lynk & Co 01 vehicle, and maybe even visit a fortune teller. The company opened its latest club on Milan’s Corso Venezia 6 in November, welcoming brand enthusiasts, car lovers, sustainability trendsetters, and anyone else interested in discussing creative new ideas. The experience is a far cry from a visit to your local car dealership, and that’s exactly how Lynk & Co wants it.
I did the English leg of the Camino de Santiago – starting in Reading
The man hammering a roundel to a fingerpost between an ancient wood and an electricity substation just outside Silchester was deep in concentration. He seemed both happy and dismayed to see me. “You’re early! I’d better get on with it! Buen camino!”. It was a chance encounter...
10 tips for urban city shots: take amazing architecture images with your camera
Professional city photographer Adam Bulley shares 10 top tips for amazing architecture shots around Edinburgh
gripped.com
That Time A Grizzly Bear Attacked Ice Climbers in Canada
Greg Boswell and Nick Bullock went to repeat a big mixed route on Mount Wilson in 2015 when they were attacked by a grizzly bear. Boswell, then 24, from Cupar in Fife, Scotland, was making his way through thick forest when the big bear chased him down, as Bullock watched in horror.
gripped.com
Will This Be the World’s Hardest Rock Climb?
Adam Ondra bolted a route in Flatanger, Norway, back in 2013 and dubbed it Project Big. After years of pushing the limits of hard rock climbing, it seems like he’s turning his attention back to it. “It has always seemed like the most improbable part of the Flatanger cave,...
UK rail system described as ‘broken’ as 2022 data reveals extent of disruption
Rail passengers have been delayed or disrupted on more than half of all train services departing from 15 of Great Britain’s busiest stations in the last year, Guardian analysis shows, exposing what has been described as a “broken” railway system that cannot easily be fixed. Experts said...
hypebeast.com
Zenith and Fusalp Unites for an Exclusive Capsule Collection
Zenith joins ski wear label, Fusalp in celebrating its 70th anniversary with a collaborative capsule that encapsulates both brands’ alpine roots, passion for technical innovation, and a shared vision for contemporary design. The collection consists of two special edition timepieces, as well as a selection of ski wear ranging from ski suits, pullovers, and pants, to jackets and helmets.
nftplazas.com
Rolls Royce Turns Heads with Exclusive NFT Collection
High-quality luxury car brand, Rolls Royce, has launched its latest custom Phantom series ‘The Six Elements’. Pairing up these magnificent automobiles with a collection of exclusive NFTs revealed at a private event in Dubai, UAE. Here’s what makes this limited-edition launch so exciting. Each of the Phantom...
hotelnewsme.com
CZN BURAK GURME – ANOTHER CULINARY TRIUMPH OF DIVES HOLDING BRINGING AUTHENTIC FLAVOURS FROM MODERN DAY TURKEY
Dives Holding adds another feather to its cap as it flings open doors to its latest restaurant, CZN Burak Gurme, located in the centre of Dubai. The restaurant offers a fusion of contemporary dishes with a touch of traditional Turkish flavours. CZN Burak is known for shaking things up with...
