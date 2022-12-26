ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yIE5_0juYPn3600

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk for impacts to people, pets, and pipes. A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time.

Monday

A chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Maury County, TN
