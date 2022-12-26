Read full article on original website
A state veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
Iowa DNR: Winter Trout Stockings Start Next Month
(Undated) -- Trout will be released in five locations across Iowa next month. The state Department of Natural Resources says they’ll be stocking areas that would not support the fish during warmer months. They add that winter trout stockings are subject to favorable weather and safe ice conditions. The...
New Iowa Laws To Take Effect
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers passed more than 150 bills this year, eleven of which will go into effect on January 1. The state’s nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from four-point-four percent to six percent. An update to Iowa’s bottle bill raises the handling fee for redemption centers and grocery stores to three cents. It also allows for mobile redemption centers and lets retailers opt out of the practice. Another new law will stop healthcare organizations from backing out on reimbursement agreements after the service was already provided. One of the new laws updates the legal definition of autism spectrum disorder, making it easier for Iowans to get coverage to care for the condition.
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination
An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
Iowa DIA working through backlog of nursing home investigations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
A belated Christmas gift for Iowans
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’t exploded, legislators have an opportunity to pass a law dripping of Iowa values. It would save lives, and reenforce Iowa as a welcoming state that’s truly a “Place to grow.” Call it a Christmas gift or even a Christmas miracle.
Iowa medical marijuana program grows in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa’s medical marijuana program saw growth in 2022, both in increased patients and rising sales at the state’s licensed dispensaries. As of November 2022, the number of cardholders in Iowa’s program was 14,466, close to double the 7,865 enrolled patients in December 2021, according to a report from the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board, which administers the program.
Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board recommends increasing number of dispensaries in the state
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. That's just one recommendation its Medical Cannabidiol Board released Wednesday. Currently, Iowa law limits the number of medical marijuana dispensaries at five statewide. The Board says increasing the number of dispensaries would...
Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement
(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday. AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or...
How cold was it? Iowa’s blizzard by the numbers
Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans. Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero. The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in […]
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Resolving To Lose Weight In 2023? It’ll Take A Serious Commitment
Statewide, Iowa — As 2023 looms, the experts say about eight in ten New Year’s resolutions are broken by the second week in February. One popular vow that’ll be made on Saturday night is to lose weight. Nutritionist Heather Rasmussen says for Iowans who are positively committed to eating right and getting off the couch, they can absolutely get on course to better health.
Flu Cases On The Rise Across Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Human Services is reporting overall flu activity in the state as high as cases continue to rise. According to the most recent report, 355 Iowans were hospitalized for the flu – up from 235 the week before. H-H-S also says there have been 21 deaths related to the flu, eight more than the previous week. Over seven percent of Iowa students are out of school with flu symptoms as well.
Iowa girl's Christmas made brighter with Caitlin Clark signed shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa — Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second place. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did...
Health Officials Remind Iowans To Store Christmas Leftovers Properly To Avoid Illness
Many Iowans will be gathering today (Sunday) with family and friends to celebrate Christmas. Those gatherings typically involve large meals, which can spoil the holiday fun quickly if not taken care of properly. Health officials are reminding Iowans to take the necessary steps to ensure food is correctly prepared and then stored properly once the meal is over. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, foods must reach a minimum internal temperature before eating to prevent the spread of disease-causing bacteria. Temperatures vary based on food type but typically exceed 145 degrees Fahrenheit on the low end. After eating, perishable foods should be refrigerated within two hours of being cooked. Learn more about proper food storage at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.
